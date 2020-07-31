‘The Goldbergs’ Star Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault

Bryan Callen, a standup comic and star of ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 4 girls in a report revealed by the Los Angeles Occasions.

Callen is alleged to have raped Katherine Fiore Tigerman, an actor and comic whose credit embody the TBS collection “Marriage ceremony Band,” in 1999. One other lady, Rachel Inexperienced, alleges that Callen tried to power himself on her throughout an encounter which passed off in an American Attire becoming room in 2009.

The newest allegation is from 2017 when Tiffany King, a comic who beforehand carried out on the identical membership as Callen, alleges that he provided her stage money and time in alternate for sexual favors.

Callen is greatest identified for taking part in highschool gymnasium trainer Rick Mellor in “The Goldbergs” and extra prominently in its recently-canceled spinoff collection “Schooled.” Sources near “The Goldbergs” say that Callen won’t seem within the present’s upcoming eighth season, however his absence is for plot causes fairly than as a response to those allegations.

Sony Footage Tv, which produces each collection, declined to remark. ABC couldn’t be reached for remark.

Callen denied every allegation made towards him within the following prolonged assertion Selection obtained from his representatives.

“Let me be very clear: I’ve by no means raped, compelled myself upon a lady nor have I provided to commerce stage time for intercourse,” Callen mentioned. “I do know the reality. And I can solely maintain my head up excessive, stay true to myself, my household, my viewers and know that I can’t enable the cancel tradition to subvert what I do know and as importantly, what these girls know, is the reality.”

The whole thing of Callen’s assertion will be learn on the backside of this story.

These accusations come lower than two months after Callen’s fellow comic Chris D’Elia was accused by a number of girls of sexual misconduct. Some of D’Elia’s accusers say they have been as younger as 16 on the time of the alleged encounters. Callen and D’Elia have been alleged to star in a Netflix prank present collectively, nevertheless, the streamer scrapped it after the D’Elia accusations emerged.

Callen has additionally defended D’Elia in latest weeks, saying in an episode of his podcast “The Fighter and the Child” that “he’s nonetheless a buddy.”

The reviews of Callen’s misconduct have already sparked reactions from a number of outstanding comedians, together with Amy Schumer, who thanked the “courageous girls” for “coming ahead and sharing their tales.”

“You’re saving the ladies who could have come after you,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram publish. “And to the comics who’re irritated with me for standing with these women what are you so afraid of?”

Right here’s Callen’s full assertion:

“Let me be very clear: I’ve by no means raped, compelled myself upon a lady nor have I provided to commerce stage time for intercourse. EVER. Sure my buddy Whitney Cummings and I’ve ranted advert nauseum about displaying her my penis on my podcast, which in no secret to anybody at this level wherever. As to the girl who claims I raped her 21 years in the past: that’s demonstrably false. Katherine Fiore and I went on a date. We went to my place. We received intimate and commenced to have intercourse at which level she checked out me and mentioned ‘wait, I don’t need to simply be a one night time stand.’ I instantly stopped and we spoke about her expectations and our 5 12 months friendship. A number of days later Katherine referred to as me and we recapped our night and hung up as buddies. In 2001, she did a number of auditions to play the function of my spouse in a tv present that might have had us working collectively each day for years. That’s not what rape victims do. And her actions communicate volumes.”

“Equally false is the mud-slinging from a lady whom I had a previous relationship with, seemingly decided to get her identify within the press. Whereas there have been years of pleasant texts and emails exchanges, taking me up on profession introductions or her asking to hitch me at exhibits, I used to be clearly not an influence participant, though her darkish false accusations attempt to paint a unique image. She will need to have forgotten concerning the latest e mail she despatched me apologizing for her unrelated misdeeds and promising going ahead to solely deal with me with kindness and respect. I do know the reality. And I can solely maintain my head up excessive, stay true to myself, my household, my viewers and know that I can’t enable the cancel tradition to subvert what I do know and as importantly, what these girls know, is the reality.”