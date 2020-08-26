“The Good Detective” Comes To An End With Excellent Ratings

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” has come to an finish with wonderful rankings.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the August 25 broadcast of the drama’s finale recorded common viewership of seven.469 % rankings, for a minor lower of 0.14 factors from the earlier episode, which recorded the drama’s highest rankings.

MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love” recorded common nationwide viewership of 0.three %, sustaining its rankings from final week.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” didn’t air this week on account of a supporting actor testing optimistic for COVID-19.

