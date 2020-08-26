General News

“The Good Detective” Comes To An End With Excellent Ratings

August 26, 2020
1 Min Read

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” has come to an finish with wonderful rankings.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the August 25 broadcast of the drama’s finale recorded common viewership of seven.469 % rankings, for a minor lower of 0.14 factors from the earlier episode, which recorded the drama’s highest rankings.

MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love” recorded common nationwide viewership of 0.three %, sustaining its rankings from final week.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” didn’t air this week on account of a supporting actor testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Watch the newest episode of “Lonely Sufficient to Love”:

Watch Now

Meet up with “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment