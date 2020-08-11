“The Good Detective” Continues To Go Strong With Ratings Close To Personal Best

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” is constant to go robust!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the August 10 broadcast of the drama recorded a median of 6.341 % scores, for a minor 0.031 level lower from the earlier episode, which was a private finest for the drama.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” recorded nationwide averages of two.7 and three.7 %, for a 0.four level improve from final week.

Watch the most recent episode of “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me”:

Watch Now

Watch Son Hyun Joo from “The Good Detective” in “Justice“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)