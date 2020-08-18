General News

“The Good Detective” Continues To Maintain Strong Viewership Lead Over “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

August 18, 2020
JTBC’s “The Good Detective” continues to file robust viewership scores.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the August 17 broadcast of “The Good Detective” recorded common viewership of 6.51 % viewership, for a small lower from the earlier episode’s 6.847 %, the drama’s highest scores but.

In the meantime, KBS’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” recorded common viewership of 1.7 and a couple of.eight %, for a 0.three level lower from final week.

