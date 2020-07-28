General News

General News

"The Good Detective" Maintains Ratings Lead Over "To All The Guys Who Loved Me"

July 28, 2020
JTBC’s “The Good Detective” continues to guide Monday-Tuesday dramas.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the July 27 broadcast of the drama recorded 4.811 p.c viewership, for a 0.431 level improve from the earlier episode. The drama additionally got here very near its earlier excessive level of 4.821 p.c viewership.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” recorded nationwide averages of two.1 and three.1 p.c viewership, for a 0.2 p.c lower from the earlier episode.

