“The Good Detective” Records New High Point In Viewership Ratings

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” has recorded yet one more excessive level in viewership scores.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the August 18 broadcast of the drama recorded 6.955 % viewership, for a 0.445 level enhance from the earlier episode and a 0.108 level enhance from its earlier document.

KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me” recorded common nationwide viewership of two.1 and a couple of.eight %, for related scores from the earlier episode.

In the meantime, MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love,” which premiered final week and stars Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun, recorded 0.three % viewership, for a 0.three level drop from its premiere scores.

