“The Good Detective” Records Personal Best In Ratings For 3rd Consecutive Episode

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” has hit a private finest in rankings for its third consecutive episode.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the August four broadcast of the drama recorded common viewership of 6.372 p.c, for a 0.52 level enhance from the earlier episode and the drama’s first time surpassing 6 p.c. That is the drama’s third consecutive episode recording a private finest and its fourth consecutive episode seeing a rise in rankings.

In the meantime, KBS’s “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” recorded nationwide averages of two.2 and three.three p.c viewership, for a 0.1 level enhance from Monday.

