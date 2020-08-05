General News

“The Good Detective” Records Personal Best In Ratings For 3rd Consecutive Episode

August 5, 2020
1 Min Read

JTBC’s “The Good Detective” has hit a private finest in rankings for its third consecutive episode.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the August four broadcast of the drama recorded common viewership of 6.372 p.c, for a 0.52 level enhance from the earlier episode and the drama’s first time surpassing 6 p.c. That is the drama’s third consecutive episode recording a private finest and its fourth consecutive episode seeing a rise in rankings.

In the meantime, KBS’s “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” recorded nationwide averages of two.2 and three.three p.c viewership, for a 0.1 level enhance from Monday.

Watch “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” right here:

Watch Now

Watch Jang Seung Jo from “The Good Detective” in tvN’s “Encounter“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment