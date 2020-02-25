The Good Doctor Dropped A ‘Horrible Truth’ On Shaun And Lea, But There’s Hope

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the February 24 episode of The Good Doctor on ABC, referred to as “Post-mortem.“
The Good Doctor wasn’t straightforward on Shaun all through “Post-mortem,” as he struggled with the fallout of his breakup with Carly, tried to determine tips on how to inform Lea he loves her and needs to be her boyfriend, and pushed boundaries to try to post-mortem the physique of a lady whose loss of life pissed off him. By the top of the hour, he mustered his braveness and dropped the large L on Lea, however it did not go as he wished.
Lea seemed desperately unhappy whilst she instructed him that she beloved him too, however she stated that they could not be collectively as a result of she was too egocentric and an excessive amount of of a multitude for him to deal with. Shaun understandably interpreted her response as her saying she could not be his girlfriend due to his autism, and Lea was too overcome to reply him when he requested her that very heavy query.
Freddie Highmore, who performs Shaun and likewise directed “Post-mortem,” defined the “horrible reality” of the ultimate scene between Shaun and Lea to EW:
That final second, that’s so pretty [because] there isn’t something to say. It’s so heartbreaking as a result of it’s this horrible reality and what I believe that Paige [Spara] did such an exquisite job at in enjoying that second is that we really feel for Lea simply as a lot as we really feel for Shaun. I believe Lea realizes simply how there’s nearly a way of self-hatred there like, ‘I do know that I shouldn’t be feeling this, and it is a horrible factor to confess, but when I’m fully trustworthy with myself perhaps it’s partly due to that.’ That appears to make that second so highly effective as a result of it’s this real, horrible factor that she has to confess.
Whereas Lea does love Shaun and instructed him so, she could not mislead him (or herself) and say that she thought they’d be good as a pair. In different circumstances, her silence after he requested if she would not be with him due to his autism may need turned sympathies firmly away from Lea, however her clear honesty and devastation at having to say these tough issues to him proved that it wasn’t a black and white state of affairs. I do know I felt for them each.
In keeping with Freddie Highmore, Lea’s response to Shaun’s confession would not make her a horrible individual. He raised the purpose that “We’re not horrible individuals for not falling in love with everybody we come throughout,” and the connection with Shaun is sophisticated to the purpose that there are “sure issues about Shaun she simply wouldn’t have the ability to put behind her.” She loves him, however would not see a romantic future for them as of “Post-mortem.”
That is to not say the will-they-won’t-they dynamic of The Good Doctor is doomed eternally because of the occasions of “Post-mortem.” Freddie Highmore went on to say there’s nonetheless hope for the longer term between Shaun and Lea:
I additionally suppose there’s an actual sense of confusion that Lea is left with on the finish of the episode. I don’t suppose it’s as clear minimize as, ‘That is it. It’s all stated and performed.’ I believe she doesn’t reply as a result of she doesn’t know what to say. There’s a horrible reality behind Shaun’s query that she’s left with and she or he doesn’t know the way to answer it, as a result of I don’t suppose it’s so simple as sure and no. By not responding, it does go away the door open a bit of bit. I’d prefer to suppose so anyway. Definitely from Shaun’s perspective, I don’t suppose he takes away from episode 16 the concept this in any means is over or that there’s no hope left.
The dialog ended, however not likely with any sense of closure or that the topic would by no means be visited once more. If something, the occasions of “Post-mortem” proved but once more that Shaun would not surrender on getting solutions when he cares about one thing. I am not saying that I see him banging on Lea’s window and shouting like he did to the person who was refusing him post-mortem rights on this episode, however he might maintain onto hope till Lea can definitively shut him down.
See what occurs subsequent for Shaun and Lea when The Good Doctor returns to ABC with a brand new episode on Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET following the tell-all episode of The Bachelor. There are nonetheless questions of what is subsequent for Claire, who has had a tough season and is now coping with the taboo nature of her platonic friendship with Dr. Melendez.
