The Good Doctor Dropped A ‘Horrible Truth’ On Shaun And Lea, But There’s Hope

I additionally suppose there’s an actual sense of confusion that Lea is left with on the finish of the episode. I don’t suppose it’s as clear minimize as, ‘That is it. It’s all stated and performed.’ I believe she doesn’t reply as a result of she doesn’t know what to say. There’s a horrible reality behind Shaun’s query that she’s left with and she or he doesn’t know the way to answer it, as a result of I don’t suppose it’s so simple as sure and no. By not responding, it does go away the door open a bit of bit. I’d prefer to suppose so anyway. Definitely from Shaun’s perspective, I don’t suppose he takes away from episode 16 the concept this in any means is over or that there’s no hope left.