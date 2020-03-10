The Good Doctor Is Killing Somebody Off In Season 3 Finale, But Who?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward the March 9 episode of The Good Doctor Season 3 and finale trailer/episode description.
The second half of The Good Doctor Season 3 has been an emotional affair with some intense twists and turns, not the least of which was Shaun’s very actual breakup with Carly, love confession to Lea, and Lea subsequently shutting him down. The March 9 episode alone noticed Shaun unleash on Lea, Claire come to the belief that she loves Dr. Melendez, Morgan deciding on a harmful surgical procedure to attempt to repair her arthritis, and extra, however the upcoming season finale guarantees to kill someone off. The query is: who?
First, check out the trailer that guarantees someone just isn’t going to outlive the upcoming two-part Season 3 finale:
In the promo that guarantees not all people will survive an earthquake, Shaun truly seems just like the character in essentially the most fast hazard, however followers can most likely rule out the nice physician of The Good Doctor because the one to die within the Season 3 finale. If we assume that the one to die is a type of who appeared within the trailer listed below are the candidates: Shaun, Dr. Melendez, Dr. Glassman, Alex, Dr. Lim, Claire.
Of those, I’d say that just about any of them aside from Shaun might conceivably be killed off, though I’d place Claire because the least prone to die. I am 50/50 on Glassman, since he already escaped dying as soon as and his dying would power some main character growth for Shaun, and I can think about serving to Glassman may very well be sufficient for Shaun to crawl into hazard.
Claire’s realization that she loves Melendez might imply Melendez is on the chopping block if The Good Doctor needs to proceed delivering max emotional ache to poor Claire. But ought to we fear extra in regards to the characters who do not seem within the trailer?
Notably absent from the footage are Morgan, Dr. Andrews, and Lea, though it could make sense for Lea to be absent if a lot of the motion is medical. Morgan did simply reject any future not involving surgical procedure; might killing her off be the best resolution for The Good Doctor?
The official episode description courtesy of ABC sheds slightly mild on what’s in retailer with the primary half of the two-part finale:
In the primary episode of the two-part season finale, town of San Jose is rocked by an enormous earthquake that places the employees of St. Bonaventure Hospital on excessive alert as they race to evaluate the injury and account for the protection of their colleagues and pals. In the meantime, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity occasion when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.
Glassman and Melendez at the very least will not be at St. Bonaventure when the earthquake occurs, so that they’ll seemingly must be rescued fairly than be a part of the rescue effort. If both of them perishes, it would seemingly be after the preliminary disaster, based mostly on the trailer. Sadly, we will solely speculate for now and cross our fingers that our favorites survive the finale.
The first half of The Good Doctor‘s two-part Season 3 finale, known as “Harm,” airs on Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET following American Idol after it takes over The Bachelor‘s Monday evening slot on ABC. The second half of The Good Doctor‘s Season 3 nearer will air the subsequent week, on March 30.
