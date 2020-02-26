The Good Doctor’s Heartbreaking Shaun And Lea Scene Originally Ended Much Differently

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for February 24’s episode of The Good Physician are mentioned beneath!
The Good Physician unleashed a second of reckoning between Shaun and Lea in its newest installment. Not too way back, Shaun’s girlfriend, Carly, broke up with him after realizing that Shaun and Lea had emotions for each other. Within the February 24 episode (“Post-mortem”), Shaun plunged headfirst into a substantial Season three reveal.
Shaun instructed Lea how he felt about her. He professed his love for her and proclaimed his need to be her boyfriend. How did Lea reply? The Good Physician didn’t go for the feel-good response. Followers of the pairing have been awaiting their union for some time and so they could also be ready even longer.
Lea acknowledged that she additionally liked Shaun, however argued they may not be collectively, as a consequence of her primarily being a “egocentric” “mess.” Shaun didn’t appear to purchase it and pressed Lea with the one query that she may (or would) not reply. The Good Physician encounter ended when he requested if she didn’t need to be his girlfriend as a consequence of his autism.
Lea didn’t reply and walked away emotionally overwrought by the query. The Good Physician scene was initially not scripted to finish that means. In truth, it ended a lot in a different way. As tv followers know, although, issues can change. Explaining how Lea was supposed to reply to Shaun at first, Paige Spara instructed TVLine:
It was initially written, ‘I’m so sorry, Shaun,’ after which I kiss his cheek and stroll away.
The Good Physician ended up leaving Lea speechless after Shaun’s pointed query. Too emotional to reply, and doubtless in want of privately confronting her actual emotions, Lea simply left, that means that the emotional bareness of this second of reality stored simmering between the shut pair. How did the Shaun and Lea scene change? Paige Spara defined the way it shifted, saying they determined Lea ought to…
Simply take a look at him and convey nonetheless you’re feeling to Shaun in that second, and stroll away if you really feel like it is advisable stroll away. And to get that freedom, particularly with community TV, could be very uncommon… and the truth that [Freddie] knew what that scene entailed and what it referred to as for, and truly gave me permission to do this, that was large. I really feel prefer it made the scene what it was really speculated to be about, but relatable to anybody who has handled such a tough dialog.
Freddie Highmore directed once more for the February 24 episode, which noticed the Shaun/Lea scene play out. The actors ended up getting an uncommon quantity of freedom when it got here time to sort out the powerful scene, at the very least the place community tv is concerned, in response to The Good Physician star. What did Highmore make of Lea’s response to Shaun? Highmore responded, saying:
I feel that Shaun has hit on a horrible reality that Lea has maybe not considered earlier than this second. Her lack of response… at the very least alerts that there’s one thing [to] what Shaun is saying.
In the long run, Lea’s silence mentioned greater than phrases may. Now followers of The Good Physician and a Lea/Shaun relationship should see how issues play out between the pair. What conclusion will Lea come to after confronting Shaun’s query? The medical drama has been teasing the characters getting collectively for some time. Will it nonetheless occur now?
In associated information, what do the competing variations of The Good Physician scene imply for Lea and Shaun? My take at the very least is that Lea saying “I’m sorry” within the first model would have been extra indicative of her confirming Shaun’s hypothesis. Whereas the second iteration leaves Lea’s emotions extra open to interpretation. Does that trace at something long-term?
The Good Physician relationship drama doesn’t need to imply the tip of Shaun and Lea. A would-be couple can hit their share of points earlier than discovering happiness. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see the place issues stand between them by the point that Season three ends. Will, Shaun remorse shedding Carly? Or will Lea have realized that she loves Shaun sufficient to strive a proper relationship with him? Keep tuned.
New episodes of The Good Physician air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, however you can too watch Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates on the drama Bates Motel by way of Netflix alongside 2020 content material. If you’re caught up on each reveals, you may try this winter and spring’s premieres.
