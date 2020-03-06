The Good Karma Hospital series three “throws a bomb” into Ruby and Gabriel’s relationship

The Good Karma Hospital actor James Floyd has revealed additional particulars about his character Gabriel’s fledgling relationship with Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) in series three – together with a “bomb” within the type of a new character, Gabriel’s former flame Aisha Ray.

Along with a highly effective acid assault storyline, the third series’ different essential focus would be the love triangle that varieties after Aisha (Priyanka Bose), an older beauty surgeon who knew Gabriel in Mumbai, arrives regionally on ‘The Miracle Practice’ (an Indian hospital practice).

Talking in regards to the upcoming storyline on the series three launch, Floyd stated: “Gabriel and Aisha know one another, they know one another very nicely – I imply look, what Dan [Sefton, series creator] and his staff did may be very intelligent, they’ve thrown a bomb into his relationship, Gabriel and Ruby have, and you don’t know when it’s gonna explode or not, and that’s mainly what occurs… She [Aisha] is available in and she shakes up every part, and clearly there’s historical past between her and Gabriel, and it’s very attention-grabbing.”

He continued: “I feel it’s the primary time this series the place Gabriel actually has sort of been put in his place actually, by somebody he has a historical past with – it’s totally different clearly together with his boss, however that is somebody who is aware of him higher than anybody else, who’s ever recognized him in the complete present. We do see Gabriel simply – he’s so weak right here. Greater than we’ve ever seen. And a lot of that’s to do with Aisha.”

Viewers have been ready for 2 series for Gabriel and Ruby to lastly get collectively – might the present’s new arrival derail their romance earlier than it’s even correctly begun?

The Good Karma Hospital series three, starring Amanda Redman, will start at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020.