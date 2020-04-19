The Good Karma Hospital: Will there be another sequence?

Sunday evening noticed the finale of The Good Karma Hospital sequence three, throughout which one of many present’s most beloved characters confronted a life-threatening sickness – earlier than another character apparently left Good Karma for good…

*Warning: spoilers head for The Good Karma Hospital sequence three*

What occurred on the finish of The Good Karma Hospital sequence 3?

The sequence finale started with British affected person Ted Dalrymple, who lastly managed to trace down his misplaced love, Dina. He bought so far as her entrance drive earlier than collapsing, apparently with a seizure – and, not recognising Ted, Dina took him to The Good Karma Hospital.

She later realised the connection, and visited Ted throughout his restoration, however admitted that she wasn’t going to run off into the sundown with him, and emphasising the arduous work it takes to construct a household and a wedding versus the relative ease of loving somebody from afar (“Generally love isn’t sufficient”).

Was there a parallel there for Gabriel, who has clearly harboured emotions for his outdated flame and mentor, Aisha Ray – and had overlooked Ruby?

Elsewhere Jyoti, the nurse who was the sufferer of an acid assault earlier within the sequence, had a go to from Lydia, who spoke movingly about her personal burns on her arm (the results of a childhood accident) and supplied some consolation.

In the meantime Ruby was nursing a damaged coronary heart and searching very a lot worse for put on as she jealously watched Gabriel and newcomer Aisha (who beforehand shared a kiss) work together with one another.

Whereas Gabriel initially thought Ruby was hungover, she instantly took in poor health and was rushed into the emergency ward, the place her outdated mentor Lydia administered life saving surgical procedure.

Gabriel struggled to keep up his composure after witnessing Ruby at dying’s door, and when she wakened he admitted that he beloved her and that he’d handled her poorly (hooray!) – however then tendered his resignation from the hospital to go soul-searching, after Aisha predicted that he would additionally break Ruby’s coronary heart and that he wasn’t prepared for dedication.

Will Dr Gabriel Varma return to Good Karma Hospital?

We’re not fairly certain we will forgive Gabriel for leaving with out saying goodbye – particularly to Ruby, whom he’d solely simply stated “I like you” to for the primary time – earlier than later leaving her a observe (whereas she was asleep!) with “Forgive me, G x” written on it.

Yep, he couldn’t even look ahead to her to get up from her nap and inform her in individual earlier than driving his bike off into the space – and leaving boss Lydia within the lurch, too.

In some way, nonetheless, we simply can’t see him leaving Good Karma ceaselessly – in any case, there was the same cliffhanger on the finish of final season, when Ruby give up her job and didn’t contact Gabriel for months, earlier than lastly returning initially of this sequence.

Will there be a fourth sequence of Good Karma Hospital?

RadioTimes.com has contacted Good Karma Hospital reps in regards to the chance of a fourth sequence, however hasn’t but acquired a reply or affirmation.

Nonetheless, if there is a fourth sequence we hope that there’s much less of a wait in-between – sequence three was initially attributable to air again in 2019, however the air date was pushed again.

