The Good Liar And 9 Other Crime Thrillers With Shocking Endings

The Good Liar

For many of The Good Liar, it seems that Roy Courtney (Ian McKellen) is gearing as much as the pull off a con on the expense of the widowed Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), and whereas that could be very a lot the case right here, the stunning revelation within the movie’s last moments leaves you asking the query, who’s conning whom? Within the crime drama’s last act, Betty admits that she is aware of what Roy is planning on doing (basically dupe her out of her life’s financial savings) earlier than revealing her true identification: the German lady that he raped, humiliated, and whose household was sentenced to dying by Roy’s (actual identify Hans Taub) actions after they have been youngsters in Nazi Germany. Having damaged down the person that destroyed her 80 years earlier, Betty (actual identify Lili) leaves the con man with £100,000, some sad former victims, and his personal units.