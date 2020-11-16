‘The Good Lord Chook’ Finale: Ethan Hawke on John Brown’s Legacy

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you’ve got not but watched the sequence finale of “The Good Lord Chook” on Showtime.

John Brown’s (Ethan Hawke) journey could have come to a violent finish, however his mission will stay on within the younger man he impressed, Henry aka Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson).

The sequence finale of Showtime’s “The Good Lord Chook,” the seven-part adaptation of James McBride’s 2013 novel of the identical title that checked out abolitionist John Brown’s motion by way of the eyes of a younger Black boy who John Brown first mistakenly thought was a woman, ended with Henry using off on his personal after John Brown had been killed. That picture, coupled with John Brown’s closing phrases of America being a “stunning” nation have been full of each weight and hope for Hawke, who additionally govt produced the sequence.

“I discover it extremely transferring,” Hawke tells Selection of John Brown’s final phrases. “This can be a authorities of the folks, by the folks, for the folks; all of us created equal; it’s our proper to pursue happiness. We’ve all been charged with that and [we see] how a lot it falls quick and there’s one thing very stunning about John Brown focusing his power on what a good looking nation it’s as his nation hangs him. It’s a punch to the photo voltaic plexus.”

Born a white man at a time when slavery was authorized afforded John Brown privileges of which most of the different characters inside “The Good Lord Chook” might solely dream. However the sense of morality John Brown developed, be it from the spirituality he preached or the experiences he had or a mix of the 2, advised him to combat for the rights of his fellow women and men, and he took up the reason for liberating slaves, going as far as to guide a raid on Harpers Ferry, with plans to take the newly-liberated folks throughout the border to Canada. The occasion was dramatized in “The Good Lord Chook” for one of many first instances on-screen.

“Why do we have now 1,000 motion pictures concerning the Alamo or each rattling battle within the historical past of the world however no one needs to behave out this? Why don’t they need to educate about John Brown? I found it in taking part in it: speaking about race on this nation is basically, actually scary and infrequently instances it’s simpler in case you’re not an individual of coloration to not discuss it,” Hawke says.

By means of Henry’s relationship with John Brown, although, Hawke believes McBride was capable of flip a extremely darkish story into one thing “bearable” for the overall viewers.

“A part of the creative neighborhood’s job is to shine a light-weight into these darkish locations, to attempt to make shadows not so scary, to alleviate disgrace. And the good machine to do this is humor as a result of humor will be truthful however not hurtful,” he explains. “I feel I’ve discovered extra about race in America from Redd Foxx, Chris Rock and Richard Pryor than I’ve from any trainer. And that paves the best way so that you can perceive what different persons are speaking about — and you then’re prepared for James Baldwin, you’re prepared for Toni Morrison, you’re prepared for Alice Walker.”

Moreover, by the top of the story, Hawke says John Brown “utterly believes in Onion.” And for Hawke as an actor, that on-screen relationship gave him “one in all my favourite scenes I’ve ever performed in my whole life” when, within the finale, Onion visits John Brown in his jail cell. The second, Hawke says, is “very, very highly effective” as a result of it’s the primary time John Brown sees Onion for who he actually is. “Within the e-book it blew me away and it was an honor to play it.”

Researching letters the actual Brown wrote from his jail cell, in addition to historic paperwork and accounts from witnesses to his hanging, together with Stonewall Jackson and John Wilkes Sales space, Hawke feels there was a way of “grace and peace with which John Brown sat” on the time of his loss of life. “He appeared extraordinarily tranquil, as if he understood his mission,” he says. “We used an actual John Brown quote [in the finale] the place he says, ‘I’ll do extra for the trigger in these treasured final seconds than I’ve carried out with my entire life.’ He hoped that by his hanging he would possibly incite extra change than he would possibly do by residing.”

However earlier than “The Good Lord Chook” got here to finish, it posed the query of whether or not John Brown failed in his mission. In spite of everything, he wasn’t capable of efficiently let a number of the hostages out of the engine home with out his sons being shot and killed, he didn’t get out of Harpers Ferry together with his military, and he was executed by hanging. Within the present, it’s Frederick Douglass (Daveed Diggs) who narrates the reply that no, John Brown didn’t fail as a result of he gave his life for a righteous trigger. “He did a minimum of start the conflict that ended slavery,” he mentioned. However he additionally left behind a legacy that, if correctly advised to future generations, would encourage systemic change.

After all, the issue is that when John Brown’s story is advised in faculties — IF John Brown’s story is advised in faculties — he’s usually painted as an outsider.

“I’ve been working on this mission for 4 years and lots of people suppose they need to know who John Brown is, however 90% of the folks I speak to don’t know; they suppose he is likely to be an English poet,” Hawke says. “I used to be taught he was only a lunatic. I don’t suppose I knew what the raid at Harper’s Ferry was for, [just that] some lunatic took over; I didn’t understand it was for social justice. I didn’t know that Harriet Tubman had helped him elevate the cash or that Frederick Douglass got here down, personally, to inform him he wasn’t going to come back, and gave him cash to assist him. We aren’t actually taught that. To show it, it’s important to educate a whole lot of different painful issues that lots of people would need to simply transfer on from. Sadly our need to maneuver on has brought on us to remain nonetheless as a result of in case you don’t take a look at it intensely, you don’t know what you’re taking about.”

“I feel [the real Brown would] be heartbroken to know that in 2020 a few of these conversations are nonetheless the identical. I feel he’d be in utter shock. I feel he believed that after the Civil Warfare we’d have righted this,” he continues. “There must be a consciousness shift. After I learn ‘The Good Lord Chook,’ I believed, ‘This makes it actually enjoyable to have conversations which are in any other case extraordinarily tough to have.’ And I feel it’s extra vital to have the dialog than to fret about whether or not you say every part proper.”