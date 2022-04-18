The good moment of Mono Burgos in the Aris of Greece: he won the classic and is one step away from qualifying for the cups

Burgos only lost one game since taking office in Greece: against the almost champion Olympiacos (Photo: Aris Salonica)

the step of German Adrian Ramon Burgos for Greek football is reverberating strongly in European territory: its Aris of Thessaloniki won the classic and is on track to reach the Europa Conference League. With goals from Cheick Doukouré, the team that leads the Mono stepped strong at home against PAOK: lo won 1-0 and kept their distance with Panathinaikoswho triumphed in a brave save against the already almost champion Olympiacos.

The former goalkeeper for River Plate, Atlético de Madrid and the Argentine national team, among others, arrived in the Greek cast at the end of February and turned around a situation that seemed difficult. He obtained five wins, two draws and suffered just one defeat to put the team in the final hex, which now has him as one of the main entertainers.

Although Olympiacos entered this final phase as almost champions, facing the six best teams in the tournament –the points obtained throughout the tournament remain the same–, the Aris de Burgos climbed to the third position at this time with 53 points under the Olympiacos (70) and PAOK (59)a rival he overcame this weekend to stay in the third place in the table.

Beyond that mathematically the title is almost defined when there are five days left for the closing of the tournament, this playoffs among the six best allows distribute a ticket to the first round of the Champions League for the champion and two passes to the Europa Conference League for the next two in the count. Currently, the Aris would be entering that international contest.

Although today PAOK and Aris would be taking over that benefit, the emblematic Panathinaikos He does not lose track of them since after beating the almost champion on this date he marches with 51 units to two of the representative commanded by the 53-year-old Argentine DT. Notably the only loss of Mono so far it was precisely against Olympiacosa team that he barely lost 2 games in the 30 presentations he accumulated so far in the Greek Super League.

After accompanying Diego cholos Simeone during almost a successful decade at Atlético de Madrid, Burgos launched himself as head coach with a first Experience at Newell’s in Rosario, where he remained for 15 games with four wins, six draws and five losses. “When we arrived at Newell’s, we received the team that had 1 point in five games. We were six games undefeated. If you go to everything that Newell’s had done before, it had been a long time since he had six games undefeated. We cut that losing streak and gave the team a boost. Both the team and the minor divisions. We take out ten players with debuts and goals, for example. There are several positive things. But we cut off those negative energies from the moment we arrived, ”he expressed months ago in an interview with Infobae about that first step as a solo DT.

“I have set up an office in my house with two assistants who are constantly anticipating situations and looking for data or things for when a team calls us: in two days you have to know everything. In two days you have to know who are the ones who are going to help you in the inferiors, how many players they have in the national teams, how many have debuted in the first, how many have had minutes in the first, you start from the inferiors upwards ”, he had explained in that note while waiting for a tempting offer to resume his journey. Finally, he accepted the proposal from Aris, which when he took office had suffered the reduction of 6 points by decision of the Greek federation and was in the eighth position of the table.

In his squad he has the Argentines Daniel Mancini (ex Newell’s), Matthew Garcia (former Institute) and Facundo Bertoglio (emerged from Colón de Santa Fe), in addition to the Argentine naturalized Paraguayan Juan Manuel Iturbe, which had steps through Quilmes and River Plate in Argentina. Mancini and Iturbe were on the move in the classic against PAOK, while García came on in the second half and Bertoglio ran out of minutes on the substitute bench.

