The Good Place: What The Cast Members Are Doing Next

In January, The Good Place ended its run after 4 seasons on NBC. The critically-acclaimed comedy sequence from Michael Schur, starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and several other extra, was thought-about among the many greatest exhibits on TV. However nothing can keep on tv without end. The showrunners determined to finish it once they felt it was proper, and which means the forged should transfer on to completely different initiatives. Suffice to say, all of the initiatives these performers have lined up sooner or later, they’re actually conserving themselves busy. We’re right here to listing every thing the celebs of The Good Place have developing subsequent.
Kristen Bell (Eleanor Shellstrop)
Taking part in the lead function of Eleanor Shellstrop, Kristen Bell was the protagonist of The Good Place. As somebody who was very egocentric, thoughtless, and impolite throughout her time on Earth, it actually got here as a shock when she entered The Good Place. Although, because the present progressed, there was more-at-play. Having beforehand established her star standing via a number of hit TV exhibits, together with Veronica Mars, Heroes, Gossip Lady, and Home of Lies, in addition to motion pictures like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Burlesque, Scream 4, the Dangerous Mothers sequence, and the Frozen franchise, Bell was already a star when The Good Place got here to NBC. However the present’s robust important acclaim (together with a Golden Globe nomination for her efficiency) solely furthered her profession.
Exterior of The Good Place, Kristen Bell could be seen because the presenter and host of Disney+’s Encore!, and he or she not too long ago reprised her title function of Veronica Mars throughout Hulu’s revival final yr. Moreover, the actress is quickly set to star within the comedy Queenpins with Leslie Jones. Final yr, Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, based the corporate Howdy Bello, which is a plant-based child care product line. It’s out there solely via Wal-Mart.
William Jackson Harper (Chidi Anagonye)
Identified for being type and really clever, in addition to habitually quoting well-known philosophers, William Jackson Harper’s Chidi Anagonye was actually among the many most beloved and well-liked characters in The Good Place. And it helped make William Jackson Harper a family title for TV viewers, which allowed him to have larger roles in different thrilling initiatives. Most notably, Harper’s latest flip in A24’s glorious Midsommar in 2019. Along with The Good Place, Harper additionally not too long ago appeared in a pair new episodes of Amazon’s Jack Ryan, and the actor moreover performed a job within the missed drama Darkish Waters. Now, he’s at present filming a reoccurring function in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming Amazon sequence, The Underground Railroad.
Jameela Jamil (Tahani Al-Jamil)
The highly-intelligent, brightly spoken and well-educated Tahani Al-Jamil, performed by Jameela Jamil, was one of many precept characters on The Good Place, notably because the NBC present went via its completely different turning factors. A former radio persona earlier than she moved to the USA to change into an actress, Jameela Jamil is virtually as prolific because the character she performed on the present. Next, she’ll be seen within the comedy How one can Construct A Lady, which comes out in Could. She additionally offered her voice for the animated sequence, Mira, Royal Detective, and he or she’s anticipated to seem within the new movie, Marry Me. Lately, Jamil got here out as queer on Twitter after she introduced that she is going to host the HBO Max competitors sequence, Legendary, which facilities round modern-day ball tradition which originated within the LGBT group.
D’Arcy Carden (Janet)
The supply of all info and all data for people inside The Good Place, D’Arcy Carden’s Janet is among the most memorable, quotable and beloved characters in The Good Place. Within the acclaimed flip, Carden actually gained over many viewers. Away from The Good Place, D’Arcy Carden can be seen in one other critically-acclaimed sequence, HBO’s Barry, which is able to quickly premiere its third season. The actress not too long ago appeared in Bombshell and made a visitor look on ABC’s Single Dad and mom. Next, D’Arcy Carden seems within the Amazon present, A League of Their Personal, primarily based on the movie.
Manny Jacinto (Jason Mendoza)
Within the function of Jason Mendoza, Manny Jacinto broke out in an enormous approach with The Good Place. Whereas he had already appeared in just a few different outstanding TV exhibits, together with (however not restricted to) Supernatural, Bates Motel, The 100, As soon as Upon A Time, and iZombie, the function of EDM-obsessed “lovable doofus” Jason Mendoza helped pave the best way for an even bigger, extra outstanding performing profession. Now that The Good Place is finished, Manny Jacinto is about to make one in all his largest roles up to now taking part in an element on this summer time’s upcoming High Gun: Maverick. He’s additionally starring within the new horror-thriller sequence, Model New Cherry Taste, with Rosa Salazar, Eric Lange, and extra. Moreover, Jacinto proposed to his girlfriend, Dianne Doan, final yr. They’re now engaged.
Ted Danson (Michael)
Launched as an immortal being often called The Architect, it is later revealed on the finish of The Good Place‘s first season that Ted Danson’s Michael is definitely a demon from The Dangerous Place who masterminded a plan to torment 4 folks — Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, and Tahani — into believing that they had been in The Good Place. Performed by legendary TV star Ted Danson, who’s greatest identified for Cheers and Becker, in addition to the Three Males and a Child motion pictures, the actor’s presence in The Good Place was one in all biblical proportions, and it helped re-establish the actor to a brand new technology of TV viewers.
Nowadays, Ted Danson could be seen reprising his function of “Ted Danson” within the tenth season of HBO’s incredible Curb Your Enthusiasm. Next, he serves as an government producer on the brand new musical Finest Summer season Ever, which is about to be launched later this yr. With The Good Place completed, Danson is now engaged on his newest TV mission: a model new sitcom with 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey. Count on extra particulars about this thrilling new TV present to reach quickly.
Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn)
A longtime actor, comic, and voice-over artist who beforehand appeared in exhibits like Brooklyn 9-9 and Parks and Recreation, in addition to 22 Leap Road and the staged manufacturing/podcast sequence Thrilling Journey Hour, Marc Evan Jackson continued to show his abilities within the supporting function of Shawn, a decide of conflicts between The Good Place and The Dangerous Place who’s later revealed to be the supervisor of The Dangerous Place. Along with his function on the present, he additionally hosted The Good Place: The Podcast. Most not too long ago, outdoors of The Good Place‘s fourth and ultimate season, Jackson was seen in Bombshell as Fox Information anchor Chris Wallace. Up subsequent, Marc Evan Jackson is predicted to seem in Eko’s digital sequence Scroll Wheel of Time, the place he’ll play Steve Jobs. Moreover, whereas The Good Place podcast is now completed, Jackson nonetheless works with Brooklyn 9-9: The Podcast.
Josh Siegal (Glenn)
Although he is extra prolific for his behind-the-scenes work, together with writing and producing quite a lot of well-acclaimed trendy tv sequence, followers of The Good Place will acknowledge Josh Siegal greatest for his reoccurring function as Glenn, a Dangerous Place torturer and one in all Neighborhood 12358W’s residents. Away from his function within the present, Siegal retains himself busy primarily with work away from performing. In reality, his function as Glenn stays one in all his only a few performing roles up to now. He served as a author and producer on TV exhibits like Monk, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Nice Information, to call just a few. With The Good Place wrapping up earlier this yr, it isn’t fully clear what he has developing subsequent. Although the sitcom producer/author not too long ago offered a pilot to NBC known as Somebody Out There, alongside Matt Hubbard and Dylan Morgan. If it will get picked up for sequence, it’s going to be his newest TV endeavor.
Maya Rudolph (Decide Gen)
Because the all-knowing Decide Gen between The Good Place and The Dangerous Place, often called The Impartial Zone, Maya Rudolph made a shock look in an early episode of The Good Place, however she continued to be a presence all through the following few seasons. An actress and comic greatest identified for her work on Saturday Evening Dwell, in addition to her function in 2011’s Bridesmaids, Rudolph continues to work constantly in each movie and tv, notably taking part in voice-only roles in Netflix’s Massive Mouth, Disney’s Massive Hero 6: The Sequence, and Fox’s Bless the Harts. She additionally lent her voice to some latest movies, together with The Lego Film: The Second Half and The Indignant Birds Film 2, whereas additionally taking part in supporting roles in Booksmart and Netflix’s Wine Nation.
Next, Maya Rudolph stars within the new Adam Sandler Netflix comedy, Hubie Halloween. She’ll additionally present her voice to 2 upcoming animated motion pictures, Linked and The Willoughbys. She’s married to Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson, and he or she offered inspiration for Phantom Thread.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Simone Garnett)
One other favourite reoccurring character on The Good Place is the cheery, optimistic Simone Garnett, performed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. She works at St. John’s College and fashioned a relationship with Chidi earlier than he broke issues off. Exterior of The Good Place, Howell-Baptiste could be seen in a large variety of different exhibits, together with Killing Eve, Barry, Hulu’s Veronica Mars, and CBS All Entry’ Why Ladies Kill. Now, she could be heard in Cartoon Community’s Infinity Prepare. The TV actress has just a few movies lined up subsequent, together with Cruella and Fortunately, and he or she’s filming a job within the comedy, Silent Evening.
Who was your favourite actor or actress from The Good Place, and what are you trying ahead to seeing them do subsequent? Tell us within the feedback.
