The Good Place: What The Cast Members Are Doing Next

Josh Siegal (Glenn)

Although he is extra prolific for his behind-the-scenes work, together with writing and producing quite a lot of well-acclaimed trendy tv sequence, followers of The Good Place will acknowledge Josh Siegal greatest for his reoccurring function as Glenn, a Dangerous Place torturer and one in all Neighborhood 12358W’s residents. Away from his function within the present, Siegal retains himself busy primarily with work away from performing. In reality, his function as Glenn stays one in all his only a few performing roles up to now. He served as a author and producer on TV exhibits like Monk, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Nice Information, to call just a few. With The Good Place wrapping up earlier this yr, it isn’t fully clear what he has developing subsequent. Although the sitcom producer/author not too long ago offered a pilot to NBC known as Somebody Out There, alongside Matt Hubbard and Dylan Morgan. If it will get picked up for sequence, it’s going to be his newest TV endeavor.