‘The Good Place’s’ Michael Schur Honors Father-In-Law Regis Philbin

Michael Schur, the creator of “The Good Place” and co-creator of “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn 9-9,” took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to tv host and his father-in-law Regis Philbin, who died on July 24 at 88.

Not solely did the 2 work in the identical business, however Schur has been married to Philbin’s daughter, J.J. Philbin, since 2005. In a prolonged thread, Schur — who goes by Ken Large on Twitter — detailed the impact his father-in-law has had on his life.

“I’ve by no means actually been capable of articulate what his life and profession meant. It’s too enormous. You’ll be able to’t wrap your arms round it. He actually holds the Guinness Guide Document for many hours on TV. (Like 17,000, or one thing equally absurd),” Schur wrote. “Fortunately, I’ve by no means actually *had* to articulate it, as a result of most individuals simply form of get it. For many years, Regis was at all times there, on TV, chatting and complaining and making folks snicker. He wanted no rationalization.”

Schur then defined that when sorting by outdated paperwork after Philbin’s loss of life, he got here throughout his first script from a tv sports activities broadcast in 1956. Produced utilizing a typewriter, the paperwork point out sports activities stars of the period like Mickey Mantle and Harvey Haddix.

“Regis is 25, and he’s on TV speaking about Mickey Mantle (who received the MVP that yr, at 24), Ted Williams, and Duke Snider,” Schur tweeted. “It was so way back, the Cleveland Browns led the information. Harvey Haddix, he of the 12-inning excellent recreation, acquired a save.”

For Schur, discovering the outdated script put into perspective simply how long-lasting and impactful Philbin’s profession was.

“You need to see a profession nobody will ever duplicate? Right here it’s. A man who was on TV when Harvey Haddix struck out Duke Snider, and in addition handed million-dollar checks on a futuristic recreation present set. A man who reported on each Lou Groza and Eli Manning, Yogi Berra and Gary Sanchez,” Schur wrote. “Regis hated ‘reminiscence lane,’ so I hope he forgives me for this one final journey. Nobody will ever be what he was, within the medium he devoted his life to. What a run.”

Schur ended his thread by encouraging his followers to donate to the Meals Financial institution For New York Metropolis or the Heart For The Homeless in South Bend, Ind., the place Philbin attended the College of Notre Dame. On Wednesday, Philbin was buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the college’s campus.