‘The Good Struggle’ Renewed for Season 5 at CBS All Access – Variety

“The Good Struggle” nonetheless has some punches left to throw.

CBS All Access has renewed the drama for season 5, whereas additionally conceding that the present season should be curtailed to solely seven episodes because of the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown. The seventh, and now closing episode of season four will debut on the service Might 28.

Season four was initially slated to final 10 episodes, however the abrupt pandemic-related halt in mid-March has pressured showrunners Robert and Michelle King to re-think their plans.

“It’s been bizarre to not have the ability to end the fourth season,” mentioned the Kings. “It left the story in much more absurd a spot than regular. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access desires to deliver ‘The Good Struggle’ again for a further season, and we all know what story we’re planning to inform. It’s like getting the solutions to the SAT forward of time.”

Season four of the “The Good Spouse” spinoff finds the central regulation agency Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a really totally different panorama. After they misplaced their greatest shopper, Chumhum, and their founding companion’s title was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was pressured to simply accept a suggestion by an enormous multi-national regulation agency, STR Laurie, to turn into a small subsidiary. Abruptly, all of their choices could be second-guessed by the enormous agency that’s actually on prime of them. Whereas STR Laurie initially seem to be benevolent overlords, we discover Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues chafing at their lack of independence whereas concurrently investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

Along with Baranski, “The Good Struggle” stars Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy additionally joined season four in a recurring function.

“’The Good Struggle’ stays probably the most beloved and critically acclaimed authentic collection on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen an amazing response from followers this season,” mentioned Julie McNamara, govt vp and head of programming at All Access. “Whereas all of us had hoped to offer audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, amongst many others, have needed to adapt because of the pandemic. Though it’s a shortened season, the unimaginable forged and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced an exceptional seven episodes. We will’t wait for viewers to see the rest of the season and are excited to deliver subscribers much more of the well timed, gripping storylines the Kings deliver to life subsequent in season 5.”

The collection is produced by CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Scott Free Productions (which simply signed a first-look TV take care of Apple) and King Dimension Productions, and is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios Worldwide.

Robert and Michelle King govt produce the collection, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins additionally function govt producers.