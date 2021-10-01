The Google Fee does no longer succeed in its function: of the 968 million anticipated for 2021, best 92 had been accrued within the first quarter

The Google Fee that the Spanish executive imposed on positive virtual products and services, due to its approval in Congress remaining yr, isn’t giving the anticipated effects for the Treasury of our nation. In particular, it has simply been recognized that during its first six months gathering this tax (it all started on the finish of December), the figures had been smartly under what used to be prior to now concept they’d be.

The ‘Google tax’ on positive virtual products and services has controlled to boost 92 million euros throughout the primary part of the yr. This digit represents 9.5% of the 968 million that the Executive had deliberate for all 365 days. It continues to be observed what is going to occur in the second one quarter of 2021.

Some figures upper than what used to be ahead of the Google Fee





In spite of everything, we will have to no longer overlook that initially they sought after to boost 1,200 million once a year best with the ‘Google fee’. However the management had already diminished its preliminary estimate because of the worldwide financial scenario led to by way of Covid-19.

Even with this puncture, the taxes accrued are upper than what we had ahead of this legislation. In all of 2017, as an example, the Web giants Google, Amazon, Fb and Apple, in combination, best paid 24 million euros of taxes. This can be a tax that targets to assemble extra taxes from the massive web multinationals.

The Google tax is levied on corporations that experience revenues in Spain of greater than 3 million euros and a minimum of 750 million of global turnover, when what you are promoting is in response to web advertising products and services or knowledge gross sales amongst others.

Additionally unhealthy information with the Tobin Tax





The Tobin Tax ** is a monetary transaction tax, a levy accrued by way of the state when two brokers trade an asset **. The Tobin Tax in Spain used to be imposed to tax with 0.2% all the ones transactions involving stocks of Spanish corporations with a marketplace price of greater than 1,000 million euros. In different phrases, the ones intermediaries who purchase or promote securities of, say, Telefónica, must remit 0.2% of the whole price of the operation to the State.

The ‘Tobin tax’ has no longer reached what used to be anticipated both, but it surely has controlled to achieve 185 million euros till August, which is 21.7% of the forecast for all of 2021.

The ‘Tobin tax’ is “transitory” in nature till a global tax is agreed with the G-20 and anticipated to assemble 850 million euros once a year by way of taxing operations with 0.2% of acquisition of stocks issued in Spain of indexed corporations and whose marketplace capitalization is bigger than 1,000 million euros.