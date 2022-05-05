The Google workforce is much more than technology experts: this has been studied by the workers of the search giant

Most of the people who work at Google have studied technology careers, but in reality this majority is not as noticeable compared to other studies that abound among the Mountain View giant’s staff. the signature has 282,000 employees worldwide and from there about 100,000 have technical jobs.

Among these almost 300 thousand, there are more than 50,000 people who have studied these careers: business administration, marketing, economics, finance or psychology, based on company data collected from your LinkedIn profile. The number of jobs related to engineering is around 34%, according to these data.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

A tiktoker inside Google





It highlights that a TikTok user named Adri.zip works for Google and uses the social network to tell stories of life within this firm. He studied Business Sciences at Pompeu Fabra University and works as a product specialist at Google.

@adri.zip Reply to @thelive.iscolorpurple ♬ original sound – Adri

In one of his videos, he commented that “it doesn’t matter what degree you study, because there are no ‘degrees’ in large companies like Google. In my opinion, what does matter is that have relevant experience for the position you are interested in“. That is to say that obviously depending on what you study you will have access to some jobs or others and then what Google is interested in is your subsequent experience.

Communication is essential for Google





Another interesting fact is that although more than 60% of Google employees claims to have studied technical careers, the number of jobs related to engineering is around 34%, also according to LinkedIn. A percentage similar to that of employees dedicated to communication: there are many people who are experts in marketing, advertising and, of course, YouTube.

Google also has a significant number of people dedicated to business development (about 25,000), art and design, sales, operations, and education.