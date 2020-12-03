The goons built by tailoring and petting had built luxurious houses, now the administration demolished

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation demolished illegal property of criminals Babbu and Chabbu in Indore under anti-encroachment drive, yesterday. These days, the Shivraj government of BJP is doing its utmost in these days and is campaigning hard against the land mafia and goons. In the same sequence, the local administration in Indore has taken action against two goons who had made plush houses worth crores of rupees on government houses by becoming the chieftains and land mafia while doing tailoring and house painting. Also Read – Example: Mobina taught up to the fifth, taught lessons to IAS officers

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation demolished illegal property of criminals Babbu and Chabbu in Indore under anti-encroachment drive, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8snSoex5yb Also Read – Love Jihad: Love marriage in the temple from Umesh, after becoming a mother, it is known that she is Salman – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020 Also Read – Love Jihad: Love marriage was done by Umesh, Salman turned to pressure to convert

The Indore Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday demolished the plush illegal construction of two big land mafia babbu and chabbu. Before becoming a land mafia, Bablu-Chabbu used to work as teller and painter, but gradually he became the kingpin of gangs of criminals. Bablu alias used to do tailoring and Chhabu alias Shabir used to work as painter in houses. Let the police tell that against the big land mafia and goons of Madhya Pradesh Indore, the police and the local administration have been demolishing the houses of more than 10 criminals so far.