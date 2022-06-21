The gore of The Callisto Protocol has a very real origin: this is how its authors were inspired to maximize terror

Also, Striking Distance Studios prepares us for a system where each creature could be shot down in different ways.

The Callisto Protocol has made the spectators of the Summer Game Fest 2022 feel a cold sweat on his back, since his latest gameplay has left us completely paralyzed. However, Striking Distance Studios reminds us that this game is about surviving, and that is why we can now prepare for a gore system that promises a unique experience in each of the confrontations against their horrible creatures.

We found ourselves looking at a bunch of real life examples of horror and goreChris StoneHow has Striking Distance Studios done to develop the most grotesque scenes? Bearing in mind that the company is looking for a absolute realismso you can already imagine where their sources of inspiration come from: “we found ourselves looking at a lot of real examples of horror and gore. Although these were much less fun to investigate, it was the most memorable and valuable when it comes to creating realistic images and experiences,” explains Chris Stone, creative director of the study, in PCGamesN.

Beyond scenes that could traumatize someone sensitive, from Striking Distance Studios they remember that they have also looked at games like Silent Hill o Resident Evil, who regard them as an “obvious influence”. On the film scene, the director recalls that the studio took “a lot of inspiration from films like The Thing (The Thing) or Event Horizon (Horizonte Final)”.

Of course, everything indicates that we will have a delivery that will not go unnoticed among the passionate about terror and the grotesque. Beyond the experience, the developer studio has shared the first minimum and recommended requirements to play its title on PC and has revealed the content of its special editions, although we do not stop thinking about the sensations that the work will transmit to us and already We list the secrets that will make The Callisto Protocol the scariest thing in 2022.

