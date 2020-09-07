The government has started a new scheme to give profits to farmers, 10 lakh to one crore will be exempt

New Delhi To make the farmers financially strong, the central government has come up with a new scheme. This new scheme named ‘Farm Machinery Bank’ has been brought by the Central Government. Under this scheme, farmers can open machinery banks and increase their earnings. This employment will be different from agriculture, which can increase income. Farmers will get the benefit of the scheme on a first come, first serve basis. Also Read – Center opposes decision after opposition, Question Hour to be held in Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said – We are not running away from discussion

What is ‘Farm Machinery Bank’ scheme

Everyone knows that many modern machines are required to do farming, but not every farmer has access to it. Even many machines are not available for rent. To meet this deficiency, the Central Government has planned to form Farm Machinery Bank in the villages under the scheme. For making machines available on rent, form machinery banks are being made in the villages. Government groups are being formed for this. This work is being done through the mobile app and website.

How will these machines be applied? How to apply for Farm Machinery Bank

Under this scheme, many machines can be placed in the Form Machinery Bank to open a bank. Machines like seed fertilizer drill, thresher, tiller, plau, rotavator are included in this. In a year, the farmer can take grants on three different types of machines or machines. Farmers who want to take advantage of this scheme can apply to the e-Mitra kiosk by paying a fixed fee. Photograph with application, copy of machinery bill for application. Bhamashah card, photo copy of bank account pass book will be installed. Some documents will also have to be submitted.

Up to 80 percent discount will be given, 20 percent money will have to be charged

For maximum benefit to the farmers, the government is giving 80 percent subsidy. Not only this, the government is being helped in many ways for more benefits. With this, farmers will have to invest only 20% of the money to open a machinery bank. 80% of the cost will be returned to the farmer. The subsidy will be given from 10 lakh to one crore rupees.

Become a custom hiring center

To give the benefit of this scheme to the farmers, the central government has made custom hiring centers. More than 50,000 custom hiring centers have also been built in the country.

Scheme starts in Rajasthan

This scheme has also been started in Rajasthan. For this scheme, scheduled castes, tribes, women, people living below the poverty line and small farmer holders can benefit with priority.