The Government launches My citizen folder: an app that will try to bring all the bureaucracy to your mobile phone

The State Administration continues to take steps to be able to modernize itself and give the necessary tools to citizens to be able to consult all the necessary information quickly through the mobile device. Until now there was a web version of My Citizen Folder that allows consult personal data, previous appointments, information on procedures or notifications that have arrived from the State. Now this virtual folder gives way to Android and iOS with a new application that has surprised us.





Today the central administration has presented a new application that is part of its pilot program to be able to collect comments and improve what has been done so far. This new application promises to consult a large amount of information to prevent any notification from being misplaced.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Download and how to access My Citizen Folder

This application, which is available for iOS and Android, will allow all the bureaucracy to be on your mobile. Although, keep in mind that to use it you must have one of the digital identification systems that guarantee your identity. In this case, both the digital certificate and the use of the [email protected] system stand out.







My Citizen Folder

All the procedures that will be carried out

As soon as you access and identify yourself with the digital system (after which you can access quickly through biometric recognition), you will have a start window created by default. In this case, the most common procedures will be collected, being able to add favorites to have them as accessible as possible. In addition, it adds a calendar that will allow you to consult, among other things, when to renew your DNI, your driving license or your DNI.





But beyond this home window, at the bottom you can access the “my folder” section. In this you will find numerous consultation procedures that are expected to increase over time. Specifically, the ones currently available are the following:

Education and formation : Check your university degrees, non-university degrees, scholarship status and university enrollment.

: Check your university degrees, non-university degrees, scholarship status and university enrollment. living place : know the status of your real estate and also the data of the register that is linked to your person. Being able to make changes through the application in the latter.

: know the status of your real estate and also the data of the register that is linked to your person. Being able to make changes through the application in the latter. Work and retirement : download work life.

: download work life. Health and social affairs : consultation of data on disability and digital COVID certificate.

: consultation of data on disability and digital COVID certificate. Personal situation : download of certificates of absence of criminal record and of crimes of a sexual nature. Added to this is also the information on large families.

: download of certificates of absence of criminal record and of crimes of a sexual nature. Added to this is also the information on large families. vehicles and transportation: consultation of data of the driver, balance of points and the data of the vehicles under ownership.

A priori, this application is working surprisingly well, since in addition to consulting this data it also the door opens to consult files. When the income tax return is presented, or some procedure is carried out with the State administration, a file is opened with all the information. Through the application you will be able to consult all those that are open at the state and regional level.

Although there are still add numerous administrations to the application to make it much more complete. As we say, it is still in a testing process in which we as citizens can give authorization to monitor all the actions that are carried out with the aim of integrating them in future updates.