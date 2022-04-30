The Government multiplies by 10 the minimum speed of Internet access and plans to reach 30Mbps

It may seem like some kind of joke living in the year 2022, but until a few hours ago the minimum speed for Internet access in Spain was set to 1Mbps. A mega, to understand us. If we look at the offers of the fiber operators, they multiply this minimum by 100 and even by 300. That mega comes from the copper cable accesses that still operate in our country.

But the Government is already fulfilling the different procedures to carry out its new General Telecommunications Law, LGT. Said Law establishes a roadmap to continue growing at speed in our country and replaces the previous LGT from 2014. Now, after a modification, the new LGT establishes that the minimum speed in Spain must be 10Mbps. And keep going up.

10 Mbps for everyone as a minimum

Although the new General Telecommunications Law has been in process since the last stretch of 2021, yesterday it underwent a modification in one of its steps by the Council of Deputies. The part that spoke of the minimum speed to offer Internet in Spain was updated and said figure was multiplied. We went from 1Mbps to 10Mbps for all citizens of the territory.

As indicated by Broadband, Movistar currently promotes its ‘Universal Service’ guaranteeing at least 1Mbps download and 256Kbps upload, limiting monthly traffic to 5GB of download in total. Once this limit is exceeded, the ‘Universal Service’ lowers its speed to 128Kbps for download and 64Kbps for upload. That will have to change after the Law is approved.

“The minimum speed of access to a broadband Internet is set at 10 Mbit per second downstream.”

The approval of this new General Telecommunications Law will not only mean that the minimum Internet access is at the 10Mbps that we indicated, it also establishes that 30Mbps will have to be reached by 2030.

Via | Broadband More information | Ministry of Economy