The government said- do not charge until the schools are closed, so private schools have stopped online classes

Ahmedabad: Many private schools in Gujarat have indefinitely stopped online classes from Thursday. This has been done after the state government's order in which it was said that they should not take fees from the students until the schools reopen.

In a notification issued last week, the Gujarat government had instructed self-financed schools not to charge tuition fees from students till the school is closed in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Apart from this, schools have also been prohibited from increasing fees in the academic session 2020-21.

Unhappy with the move, a union representing about 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat has decided to stop online classes. Deepak Rajyaguru, a spokesman for the Self-Financed School Management Association, said on Thursday that almost all self-financed schools in the state are refusing to continue online classes.

He said, “If the government believes that online education is not real education, then there is no point in giving such education to our students. Online education will remain suspended until the government withdraws this order. ” He said that the Union will also knock the door of the High Court against the decision of the State Government.

The notification released by the state education department on July 16 became public on Wednesday. It said that no school will expel any student from class I to VIII in this period for non-deposit of fees, because doing so would be a violation of Section 16 of the Right to Education Act.

The government said in the notification that apart from this, according to the Gujarat High Court, no students who have not paid the fees till June 30 will be expelled. The department said that many schools have not paid any salary to their teaching or non-teaching staff or only 40-50 percent of their salary during the lockdown period.