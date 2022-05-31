The Government wants us to talk less with robots and more with people: it will be illegal to wait more than three minutes for them to attend to us

The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has approved a bill that will limit three minute wait time existing and very common when we call customer service. The future Customer Service Law also wants to reduce bots or automated services.

According to the bill signed today, we can “request to be served by a person with specialized training, regardless of whether the communication if haya initiated by means of automatic contestants or robotic systems“.

Companies that offer basic or general interest services will have to offer a free service channel 24 hours of the day, every day of the year, if it is to deal with incidents related to the supply of that essential service.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, explained in the press conference after the Council that the now from thirty to fifteen business days the maximum time to resolve general claims (although each autonomous community can decide if it wants to reduce this period according to its regulations).

Another novelty is that queries, complaints or claims may be submitted through the same channel in which the contractual relationship beganbut also, at least, by telematic means, ordinary mail, telephone and in person at the establishments open to the public that the companies have (franchises included, with the exception of telecommunications companies, which is subject to the will of the company). business).

On the other hand, in the case of people with hearing impairment, the telephone channel will be accessible and must be complemented with an alternative system of instant written messaging via mobile or with a video interpreting system in sign language, if the person requests it.

The Law also intends to influence the concept of “client”, giving such condition to all those who “have a contractual relationship” with the company to which they are making a query or claim. Similarly, those who still “receive invoices and payment demands will also be considered […] even if they haven’t contracted the service”.

The Customer Service Law affects all public and private companies that, regardless of their size, provide water and energy supply and distribution services; passenger transport by air, rail, sea or waterway, bus or coach; postal services; conditional access paid audiovisual communication services; electronic and telephone communications, as well as financial services. The normative begins its processing as a bill in the Cortes Generales.