The Government will provide teachers with ‘programming assistants’. Four months ago I ignored it as a teaching competence

Yesterday, during the Debate on the State of the Nation, President Pedro Sánchez announced the approval of the ‘School Code Program 4.0‘, destined to incorporate “programming and robotics” in the educational levels from Infant to ESO “in line with what is being done in many of the countries around us”.

“We are going to give a new impetus to our country’s educational system by incorporating the learning of a new language, the language of the present and the future, which is programming.”

The ‘School Code Plan 4.0’ will mean —according to what La Moncloa has clarified— an investment of 356 million euros over the next two years, and will affect “about 5,900,000 students”. Most of this money (284.7 million) will go directly to the generation of teaching resources and the training of current teachers…

…as well as creating the figure of the “programming assistant”professionals whose mission will be to assist teachers in class “until they have been properly trained.”

In addition to that, the same government statement focuses on “specific” measures such as “the introduction of programming, computational thinking and robotics content in the Teaching Degrees”… whose effects, as expected, should wait for the students of said degrees to graduate and pass the oppositions.

Moncloa clarifies, finally, that the person responsible for managing this entire Plan will be the National Institute of Educational Technologies and Teacher Training (INTEF)dependent on the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, “in collaboration with the autonomous communities”.

Why go from disinterest and vagueness to being champions of robotics in the classroom?

In recent months, we have seen various announcements, complaints and promises regarding the teaching of technological knowledge in the education system. The first was the denunciation of the teachers’ unions and the parliamentary opposition that the umpteenth educational reform, the LOMLOE, would mean the suppression of the subject of ‘Computer Science’ from the compulsory school curriculum, leaving it to the autonomous communities that its contents would not remain relegated to a mere ‘transversal competence’.

Then came the approval of the decree law that established “the organization and the minimum teachings of Early Childhood Education”, in which —for the first time in history— ‘computational thinking’ was incorporated… although it was mentioned only four times, hardly defined and intermingled with the concept of “scientific method”.

The following month, there were new developments in this regard, and the update of the ‘Digital Teaching Competence Reference Framework’ was announced, after an agreement between the Ministry of Education and the autonomous communities, only two years after its approval in May 2020. The result was a document of 210 pages that did not speak at any time of ‘robotics’ and only mentioned twice the concept of “programming language”.

¿What has changedSo since the beginning of this year? Why does the Government now grant teacher training in programming and robotics such importance after having practically ignored it in the ‘Digital Teaching Competence Reference Framework’?

Perhaps the one who changed his mind was Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org, who met with him a little over a month ago. Code.org is an initiative that a few months ago achieved bring together the four living ex-presidents of the Spanish Government so that, together, they pronounce themselves in favor of the introduction of said contents in compulsory education.

However, Sánchez already supported this project in a video (see above) recorded last year, before his decisions on the Competence Framework and the LOMLOE… so perhaps the reason is different.