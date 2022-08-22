The governor of Indiana met with the president of Taiwan: “The US will continue to seek a strategic alliance”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, right, exchanges gifts with US Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana (Taiwan President’s Office via AP)

An American governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday morningfollowing two recent high-profile visits by US politicians that drew the ire of China and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles at the island.

Eric Holcombthe Republican governor of Indiana, arrived in Taiwan Sunday night for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchangeparticularly those semiconductorsaccording to a statement from his office.

Your visit takes place in a tense moment for Taiwan, China and the United States after the Speaker of the House of RepresentativesNancy Pelosi, will visit Taiwan earlier this month. China claims Taiwan’s self-government as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement of its claims.

Tsai acknowledged the tensions in her opening remarks before Monday morning’s meeting and welcomed more exchanges.

“We are currently facing the expansion of global authoritarianism”, he told the governor. “Taiwan has faced military threats from China in and around the Taiwan Strait.. At this time, democratic allies must unite and strengthen cooperation in all areas” Tsai added.

Holcomb replied that The United States “will continue to seek a strategic alliance with you.”

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China’s military held several days of exercises which included fighter jets flying towards the island and warships sailing through the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer between the island and the mainland.

China also imposed visa bans and other sanctions on various Taiwanese political figures.although it is not clear what effect the sanctions would have.

Holcomb emphasized the economic nature of his visit and mentioned that the state is among the top in the US for foreign direct investment and is home to 10 Taiwanese companies. “We both seek to deepen and enhance our already excellent cooperation that we have established over the years.”said.

Holcomb will also meet with representatives from the semiconductor industry. and is expected to promote academic and technological cooperation between Taiwan and the state of Indiana. The delegation will meet with National Yang-Ming University and National Cheng Kung University as part of the exchange.

Travel with state economic development council officials, as well as the dean of engineering at Purdue University, an institution that has just established a degree program in semiconductors. Next, he will visit South Korea.

Beijing rejects any diplomatic action that legitimizes Taiwan and has responded with increasing fury to visits by Western officials and politicians.

Washington announced that in the coming months it will begin trade negotiations with Taiwan, after a top diplomat warned that Beijing would step up pressure on Taiwan.

(With information from AP and AFP)

