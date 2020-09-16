The Graham Norton Show returns to the studio for new series

The Graham Norton Show is returning to BBC One subsequent month, with the common comic heading again into his chat present studio for the upcoming episodes.

The earlier series aired throughout the coronavirus lockdown, with Norton presenting from dwelling and chatting nearly to his company by way of internet video hyperlink.

Nonetheless, the resolution has been made to return to his acquainted studio setting for the subsequent run, the place Graham will discuss to some company in particular person from a protected social distance, whereas others will name in remotely.

Sure adjustments have been made to the common setup to be certain that the newest COVID-19 pointers are being adhered to, most notably Graham’s well-known large crimson couch being changed by particular person crimson chairs spaced aside from one another.

The reside studio viewers will return however will probably be a smaller crowd than common, which is able to permit area in the seating space for social distancing.

In the series 28 premiere subsequent month, Graham’s company in the studio will embrace actor Rupert Everett, Ghosts star and comic Lolly Adefope in addition to author Sara Pascoe, with a musical efficiency from Róisín Murphy.

Murphy will likely be performing her latest single, Murphy’s Legislation, which is taken from her upcoming fifth studio album, Róisín Machine, due for launch on 25th September.

The legendary Dolly Parton and acclaimed British actor Riz Ahmed will even characteristic in the episode, however they are going to be becoming a member of remotely by video hyperlink.

Coinciding along with his return to the studio, The Graham Norton Show will even transfer again to its later time slot of 10:45pm on Fridays, after quickly shifting to 9pm for its distinctive lockdown series.

The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One on Friday 2nd October at 10:45pm.