The Grammys’ Lukewarm Love for Beyonce, by the Numbers

Numerically talking, Beyoncé has acquired extra love from the Grammy Awards than just about some other artist. The 39-year-old performer is the most-nominated feminine artist in the awards’ historical past (each solo and as a member of Future’s Baby), and is tied with Paul McCartney for second place on the all-time checklist — only one behind her husband, Jay-Z, and legendary 87-year-old producer-composer Quincy Jones. She’s additionally seventh on the checklist for most wins, with 24, and second for most Grammys received by a feminine artist, behind 27-time champ Alison Krauss. There have been solely two years on this century that Beyoncé hasn’t been nominated for a Grammy.

Added to that, she’s the most-nominated artist for the 2021 awards, with 9 — oddly, in a 12 months when she launched no album. She’s nominated for the sole track she launched as the lead artist in 2020 (“Black Parade”); for the one quantity on which she’s featured (Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix); for a video (2019’s “Brown Pores and skin Lady”); and her “Black Is King” movie, a companion to final 12 months’s “Lion King.”

However a glance past the huge numbers reveals that the Grammy love has been a bit lukewarm of late. Three of her previous 4 solo studio albums have been nominated for album of the 12 months, with out a win — in 2017, Adele even tried to offer her album trophy to Beyoncé as an alternative of herself. “I can’t probably settle for this award,” Adele mentioned onstage, after successful for her “25” album. “The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the ‘Lemonade’ album is simply so monumental.”

And though many contemplate Beyoncé to be the most influential Black feminine singer since Aretha Franklin, over the years she’s typically been equally ghettoized into R&B and different classes, and away from the “Large 4” (album, track and report of the 12 months, in addition to new artist). None of Franklin’s 18 wins and 44 nominations have been in the Large 4, and if it weren’t for the R&B and gospel races, she’d have lower than a handful of nominations in whole.

Whereas Beyoncé’s 15 Large 4 nominations have given her a a lot greater presence in these classes than Franklin ever had, she’s solely received a kind of trophies — track of the 12 months in 2010 for “Single Women (Put a Ring on It)” — and solely 4 of her 24 whole wins have been outdoors the R&B contests. Equally, with two exceptions, Future’s Baby’s 14 nominations and three wins all have been in R&B and minor classes.

And he or she’s had some very huge years: In 2004, the 12 months of “Dangerously in Love,” Beyoncé received 5 out of six nominations, and in 2010, together with her “I Am … Sasha Fierce” album, she scored 10 nods and 6 wins. However though she scored 9 “Lemonade”-related nods in 2017 — even one for rock efficiency for her Jack White collaboration, “Don’t Harm Your self” — she took house simply two awards that 12 months: city up to date album and music video (for “Formation”). Adele swept album, track and report of the 12 months classes.

The truth is, to place the imbalance in perspective, Adele has received every of the previous 13 Grammy Awards for which she’s been nominated, and has misplaced solely three of her 18 whole bids, half of which have been in the Large 4 classes.

The rationale behind the Grammys’ reluctance to completely embrace the dominant feminine artist of the century is past this text’s purview (and phrase depend). However Beyoncé’s 9 2021 nominations embrace three in the Large 4: “Black Parade” for track and report of the 12 months, and “Savage” in the latter class as properly (which suggests she’s competing with herself). Given the skewed logic that Academy voters have displayed all through Grammy historical past, it will nearly make sense that one among Beyoncé’s least-prolific years can be the one when she takes house the most trophies.