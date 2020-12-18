The Grammys’ Producer and Album of the Year Classes: Soulmates?

Do the Grammys’ producer of the yr nominations present any variety of bellwether for which singles or albums will win in the prime classes? Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa ought to hope so.

Of the 5 abilities who’re nominated for producer of the yr (non-classical) s this yr, solely two had something to do with any of the recordings being put up in the prime 4 all-genre classes. These can be Jack Antonoff, who labored on Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” and Andrew Watt, who put in duties on Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.” Primarily based on what’s gone down with the Grammys in the previous, this overlap says so much about these two producers’ possibilities of successful of their class — and additionally about Swift’s and Lipa’s odds of prevailing in theirs.

Antonoff enjoys the benefit there, as he labored on seven out of 17 tracks on “Folklore,” whereas Watt did only one tune with Lipa, “Break My Coronary heart.” However both affiliation will give them an enormous leg up on fellow nominees Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb and Flying Lotus.

However how far do the mutual benefits go? Selection checked out the winners in the album, file and producer of the yr classes since the flip of the century, to see how typically they’ve lined up. Right here’s what we discovered:

Going again to the yr 2000, the designated producer of the yr has additionally picked up an extra trophy for both album or file of the yr 10 occasions out of 21. In six of these situations, the successful producer has picked up awards for all three marquee classes. These trifectas have been achieved by Finneas in 2020 (for his work with Billie Eilish), Greg Kurstin in 2017 (an enormous yr for Adele), Pharrell Williams in 2014 (the yr Daft Punk broke), Paul Epworth in 2012 (an earlier large Adele yr), Rick Rubin in 2007 (when the Dixie Chicks swept all) and Arif Mardin in 2003 (when Norah Jones was a debuting behemoth).

Wanting particularly at instances the place the successful producer additionally picked up an album of the yr trophy, that’s occurred eight occasions out of 21 this century. In addition to the aforementioned eight situations the place the designee took all, Steve Lillywhite received doubly awarded for producer and album in 2006 (honoring his work with U2) and T Bone Burnett did it in 2002 (“O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?”).

Equally, there have been eight situations out of 21 wherein producer and file of the yr lined up. Past these winner-take-all instances talked about above, Jeff Bhasker received each producer and file in 2016 (the yr of Mark Ronson’s and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”) and Ronson completed that two-fer in 2008 (when Amy Winehouse received file for “Rehab” however, extremely, misplaced album to Herbie Hancock).

So we will say that in the modern period, the producer award goes to somebody who’s additionally successful for both album or file of the yr roughly half the time. So what occurred in the 11 out of 21 years the place there was no correlation? In lots of of these instances, a well-regarded large identify does get swept in over lesser lights who helmed rewarded work.

In 2019, for example, Pharrell Williams prevailed as producer, whereas the relative upstarts who produced the album of the yr, Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour,” didn’t even benefit a nomination. The yr earlier than that, Bruno Mars received in the prime classes, however the producer award went to Kurstin for the second yr in a row, as if the Grammys simply couldn’t cease thanking him for the earlier yr’s Adele work. Different prime producer names who received their skilled class in a yr wherein they didn’t additionally prevail for album or tune embody Ronson, Dr. Dre, Max Martin, Hazard Mouse and Brendan O’Brien.

So it’s fairly clear there are two paths to successful producer of the yr: be related to a successful album or file, or be an enormous identify in pop in your received proper. In the 2021 contest, there’s actually nobody who qualifies by solely the latter standards (though Auerbach did win as soon as, in 2013).

No nominee for producer of the yr for 2021 can also be nominated for each producer and file as nicely. However Antonoff is the lone nominee who stands an opportunity at strolling away with even one of the large three awards on prime of a producer trophy, for “Folklore.” The Grammys restrict the quantity of producers who may be nominated and win in the prime classes, so despite the fact that Watt did a tune for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” he was not given an official album of the yr nomination himself for dealing with her tune “Break My Coronary heart.”

So, despite the fact that Antonoff has by no means received producer earlier than and was solely nominated for it for the first time this yr, he’d should be the closest factor the Grammys should an odds-on favourite this yr, given the Recording Academy’s tendency to suppose no producer is an island. And Swift can take some premonitory consolation in seeing that the Grammys do know Jack.