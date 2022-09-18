The Gran Turismo movie incorporates Orlando Bloom, who will have a peculiar role in the narrative

The latest addition to the film was David Harbor whose role will be to teach a teenager to drive.

Sony has been encouraged to carry out multiple audiovisual projects of its most outstanding sagas in video games. The adaptation to movies or series are the beginning of something that they want to build under their own brand. In the case of the Gran Turismo movie, we are already learning many details, including its plot.

Orlando Bloom will play a hungry marketing executive who sells the sport of auto racing.Now according to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando Bloom It has been the last known addition to this project. His role is as follows: “will play a hungry marketing executive that sells the sport of car racing… and maybe also believe in your art“, reveals the American media. A role that is far from what is seen in The Lord of the Rings or in Pirates of the Caribbean, but which will surely suit him very well.

The shooting of the film will start next week on European soil with the theatrical release date scheduled for August 11, 2023. Bloom joins a fine cast of characters alongside David Harbour. The entire project will be commanded by director Neill Blomkamp, ​​who will direct the film creating a narrative based on a true story.

Gran Turismo movie plot

The film revolves around a young man who has a lot of ability with the game Grand Touring until you want to be a professional pilot. It is from that moment when he has to improve his competitive capacity until he participates in a nissan competition. It reminds us in a certain way of the history of Lucas Ordonez, Spanish driver.

As for the video game saga that gives the film its name, its latest title Gran Turismo 7 received a recent update in which 3 cars were added. From 3DJuegos we analyzed it and we thought it was a very complete title, you can take a look at the analysis of Gran Turismo 7, carried out by Alejandro Pascual, who classifies it as “the most complete GT“.

