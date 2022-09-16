The Gran Turismo movie reveals one of its protagonists, who was also in Stranger Things

David Harbor joins the film and will have a great importance in the development of the narrative.

It was already several months ago that Sony surprised many users by announcing that several audiovisual projects were going to reach the big screen. One of them is the Gran Turismo movie whose narrative is based on a true story, and it is even known who will be its director. Now we know that a great character will join the cast of actors.

David Harbor joins the Gran Turismo movie and his role will be to teach a teenager to drive According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Harbour will have a very important role in the plot, since his role will be to play a retired pilot teaching a teenager to drive. This is closely linked to the details that were discussed weeks ago around his argument. The film revolves around a young man who had a lot of skill with the Gran Turismo game until you want to be a professional pilot.

The film is set to be released on August 11, 2023 from Columbia Pictures in collaboration with PlayStation Productions. Their director es Neill Blomkamp which has the help of various producers such as Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Regarding the last title of this saga, Gran Turismo 7 received an update that added 3 new cars. From 3DJuegos we analyzed it and we thought it was a very complete title, you can take a look at the analysis of Gran Turismo 7, carried out by Alejandro Pascual, who classifies it as “the most complete GT“.

