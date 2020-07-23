The Grand Tour could be filmed in Britain while COVID restricts journey, says James May

James May says The Grand Tour trio met in individual for the primary time since lockdown not too long ago and will be relocating their motoring adventures at dwelling for the close to future.

The Grand Tour of Britain doesn’t have fairly the unique ring to it of their traditional settings (like Madgascar, Mongolia or Malaysia), however May stated they needed to be life like about making the programme while COVID-19 nonetheless had a grip on the world.

“The results of lockdown on making TV reveals is that we have now to retract our ambitions for journey,” he informed The Solar. “It’s not simply, ‘Can we get on an aeroplane and go someplace?’ however, ‘Are we going to be in a position to do something after we get there?’

“We have to discuss to individuals and it’s an infinite crew with all our package plus ten or 15 vans. It’s very tough and we don’t need to compromise it. It limits the locations we will go.”

May believed Amazon Prime Video, dwelling to The Grand Tour, would be in settlement about ready earlier than planning any extra unique specials. So meaning the deliberate epic Grand Tour of Russia is off? Da.

As a substitute the trio of presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and May could be making the subsequent episodes in Britain and Eire.

He stated: “We might have to just accept that if you happen to’re in Britain or America, us being in Cambodia or Africa is unique, however for our viewers in these locations us being in Eire would be unique.

“So perhaps we have now to begin considering a bit extra like that.”

May stated there have been all kinds of “beautiful locations” they could journey to in the UK and you’d “battle” to search out components of the world higher wanting than Scotland, Cornwall, Dorset, Wales and the Ring of Kerry in Eire.

“At any time when we make the Grand Tour, and it was the identical on High Gear, it’s concerning the topic first and the story, then we make it match someplace,” he stated.

May revealed that lockdown was the longest interval he’d spent away from Hammond and Clarkson for the reason that begin of High Gear. “Three superb months — it was simply wonderful. I feel that’s why I’m so match and wholesome in the intervening time, not having the stress of getting to take care of them,” he stated.

In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.