The Grand Tour season 4 release date | filming areas, specials

Whereas High Gear could be again on effective type because it storms onto BBC One, some followers stay loyal to the trio that remodeled it right into a titan of the motoring style: James Could, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

After leaping ship to Amazon Prime Video again in 2016, the presenting staff launched The Grand Tour, which has established itself as one of many largest titles within the streaming service’s line-up.

Sadly, manufacturing on the present hit a slightly massive stumbling block with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the brakes on globetrotting adventures in the meanwhile.

Up to now, just one episode of the fourth season has been launched, that being the feature-length boating particular Seamen final December, with followers desirous to see the present return in full.

It seems they’re getting their want as latest social media posts from Jeremy Clarkson and James Could have proven the trio again as much as their normal antics, with filming presently going down in Scotland.

Right here’s a lowdown on The Grand Tour season 4, together with some main format adjustments, with the beloved studio tent now a factor of the previous.

When is The Grand Tour season 4 launched on Amazon Prime Video?

Sequence 4 is comprised of various specials. The first – Seamen – dropped on Friday, thirteenth December, and the rest have been set to observe at a later date.

Nevertheless, because of the present pandemic, manufacturing was placed on maintain after the episode aired, however work seems to be ramping up as soon as extra if social media is any indication.

In June, Clarkson posted an image of himself and his two co-presenters at a protected social distance, writing alongside the pic: “At present’s necessary work. Planning the subsequent journey.”

Flash ahead to October and it seems that filming is formally underway, with Clarkson posting one other cheeky snap to his Instagram revealing The Grand Tour staff have fashioned a social bubble.

This can permit them to movie new episodes of the present with out breaking any of the coronavirus tips set out by the federal government and trade our bodies.

Sadly, the outbreak of coronavirus has compelled the trio to cancel their deliberate journey to Russia for episode three, whereas the release of their Madagascar particular was additionally postponed when producer Andy Wilman fell unwell with COVID-19.

Fortunately, he has since recovered and the episode is now able to go, anticipated to hit screens for Amazon Prime subscription holders later this 12 months.

Within the meantime, followers in search of amusing ought to try a video lately posted to James Could’s Twitter web page, which sees Clarkson struggling to chop bacon with some flimsy plastic cutlery.

President Clarkson aptitude check. pic.twitter.com/0oOvzLSItR — James Could (@MrJamesMay) October 5, 2020

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour sequence 4?

Sure – first look footage was launched on Friday, November twenty second:

What are the format adjustments in The Grand Tour season 4?

An emotional Clarkson advised the viewers within the season three finale that the present format, that includes a reside studio viewers in a tented studio, might be scrapped in favour of extra highway journey “journey specials”.

“So though the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson stated.

Amazon will even be backing solo tasks for The Grand Tour presenters, with Could immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson beforehand advised the Radio Instances he has “no plans” for what he’ll do past The Grand Tour, though the star is already internet hosting Who Desires To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I by no means run out of concepts,” the 59 12 months previous stated. “Somebody requested me, earlier than this sequence, ‘What are you able to presumably do with a automotive that you just haven’t already achieved?’ However my head’s crammed with sufficient concepts for 5 years,” he stated.

The place is The Grand Tour season 4 filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson advised the viewers within the season three finale that he had been engaged on season 4 “for a while”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James Could, have been reported to have began filming their Seaman particular in June 2019, whereas episode two wrapped afterwards in Madagascar.

In an interview with The Solar in Could 2019, Clarkson confirmed that areas for season 4 will embody Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Nevertheless, it’s protected to imagine that many of those plans have been delayed in the meanwhile in mild of journey restrictions imposed resulting from COVID-19.

DriveTribe experiences that The Grand Tour boys have been lately noticed filming in Scotland.



Throughout a latest interview, James Could assured followers the present will proceed.

He stated: “There are all types of beautiful locations with out having to go too far. Every little thing is postponed, it’s not cancelled.”

Could went on to confess it could be good to take a break from unique locales, saying: “It’s thrilling to go to unique locations however I’ve been to an terrible lot of them.

He added: “Each time we make the Grand Tour, and it was the identical on High Gear, it’s concerning the topic first and the story, then we make it match someplace.”

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video unique, that means that you must be a Prime subscriber to observe.

Nevertheless, for those who don’t have already got Amazon Prime Video you’ll be able to join a free 30 day trial the place you’ll be able to binge on The Grand Tour and extra.

