The graphic adventure Syberia: The World Before announces a new release date on PC

Following a delay that pushed the game to 2022, Kate Walker’s story is coming to Steam, Epic Games, and GOG.

Within the genre of graphic adventures, the saga of Syberia It has become a benchmark. the imagination of Benoit Sokal has given a story that will reach its fourth episode with Syberia: The World Before, which has already shown a trailer that reflects the path that the installment intends to take. Now, Microids is preparing for the release of this title by setting its date for PC.

Kate Walker’s adventure will continue from March 18th via Steam, Epic Games Y GOG. After announcing a delay that pushed the launch to 2022, the development team claims to be taking advantage of the additional time: “We wanted to offer the best possible experience and pay a massive tribute to the epic adventure of Kate Walker imagined by Benoit Sokal. These extra weeks have allowed the Koalabs studio and our team have security at the launch of the game that you deserve.

As fans of the franchise will already imagine, Syberia: The World Before will take us down some paths in which they will not be lacking puzzles, scenarios to explore and characters with whom to relate. After all, it is one of the sagas that represents the essence of graphic adventure, so the fourth installment would not change these essential aspects of the genre.

Of course, the graphic adventures not only present really complicated puzzles, but also provide a history in which to immerse yourself for hours. This is the case of Syberia, which will take advantage of the adventures of Kate Walker so that we can relax with the dialogues, the searches and, of course, the resolution of enigmas.

