The graphic style of Return to Monkey Island divides fans, and its author responds forcefully

Although we still do not have many details about this adventure, some first images generated debate on the network.

The community exploded with unexpected news: Monkey Island returns with a new game developed by its original creator, Ron Gilbert. Despite the fact that the renowned author had advanced this novelty during April Fools’ Day in the US, we players were not aware of it until several days later. A fact that reiterates Gilbert’s characteristic humor in video games, although the creative not always up for jokes.

I wanted to keep moving Monkey Island forward because it’s interesting, fun and exciting.Ron GilbertNow, Gilbert has written an article on his well-known blog in which he reflects on one of the most criticized aspects of his future installment: the artistic style. After some first images of Return to Monkey Island were published, many players charged against a decision that moves away from the classic pixels to give us a much more modern perspective than that of the original game, released in 1990.

It won’t have the art style you wanted or expected, but it’s the art style I wantedRon Gilbert“When Dave [Grossman] and I started throwing ideas around for Return to Monkey Island, we talked about pixel-art, but didn’t feel good. We didn’t want to make a retro game. You won’t find an article on Thimbleweed Park without it being labeled a ‘throwback game,'” Gilbert explains in his post. “I didn’t want Return to Monkey Island to be just a throwback game, I wanted to keep moving Monkey Island forward because it’s interesting, fun and exciting. It’s what the Monkey Island games have always done“.

“I wanted the art in Return to Monkey Island to be provocative, shocking, and not what everyone was expecting“, expresses the creator after reading all the criticism related to this aspect. “Return to Monkey Island will not have the artistic style that you wanted or expected, but it’s the art style i wanted“.

“It’s ironic that the people who don’t want me to make the game I want to make are some of Monkey Island’s most loyal fans. And that’s what makes me sad about all the comments,” continues Gilbert. “Return to Monkey Island is an incredible roller coaster. Get on and have fun or leave the amusement park in a huff because it’s not exactly the roller coaster you wanted.

With this, we already know that Ron Gilbert will not change the art style of Return to Monkey Island, although he has also taken advantage of his blog to answer some of the most commented doubts by the players. On the other hand, it was clear that the new installment would differ of the well-known Gilbert games, and part of this objective is demonstrated with a substantial change in the resolution of its puzzles.

More about: Return to Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert and Monkey Island.