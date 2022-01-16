The graphic style of Tales of Arise will return in future installments of the saga with the exception of remakes

The producer confirmed the news in a recent interview, mentioning that Arise’s shading was very well received.

By Axel García / Updated January 14, 2022, 08:38 32 comments

Tales of Arise, the latest chapter in Bandai Namco’s sprawling RPG saga, was a tremendous sales success and, according to the game’s producer Yusuke Tomizawa, one of the reasons was the new graphic style, as confirmed in a recent interview. Because of this, Arise’s ‘Atmospheric Shaders’ will return in future installments of the franchise, with the exception of the remakes.

The team plans to further improve the shading in future installmentsThis shader, described by Bandai Namco as “a new type of shader inspired by the anime aesthetic and watercolor illustrations”, is clearly visible throughout the entire adventure in Tales of Arise. The graphic change separated the title from past installments of the saga, and Tomizawa not only confirmed that they will continue on this path with the new games but they will search to get better even more shading.

Also, Tomizawa mentioned in the same interview that he would like to explore more events of Arise that we didn’t get to enjoy within the game. As an example, the producer spoke of the alphen’s past, but he did not express if he thinks of any DLC content -which had already been previously discarded- to tell this story, or in a animated series, as has already happened with titles like Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Zestiria.

However, perhaps the most interesting part of the interview was the mention of the remakes. While we already had some hints and rumours, this further demonstrates that the developers have their sights set on enhanced re-releases of past installments, something we’ve already seen successfully done in Tales of Vesperia.

The graphic section was not the only new thing in Tales of Arise, because although the traditional formula was respected, its battle system also received various adjustments, such as two new mechanics, in order to present more dynamic combat.

More about: Tales of Arise and Bandai Namco.