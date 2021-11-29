The great 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim will arrive on Nintendo Switch and confirms date in its new trailer

The sci-fi adventure from the creators of Dragon’s Crown was one of last year’s big surprises.

Vanillaware is one of those studios that has something special that manages to make their adventures a unforgettable experiences. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has had it all to be one of the great games of recent years, a sci-fi adventure with a plot that manages to catch us, full of twists that will keep us in suspense until the end.

It will arrive next April 12 to Nintendo SwitchThe hitherto exclusive to PS4, has achieved great sales figures, in addition to garnering very positive reviews, becoming an instant classic who knows how to mix strategy with conversational adventures. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has confirmed arrival on Nintendo Switch with a new trailer showing the characters who star in the adventure and numerous action scenes.

The trailer is accompanied by the release date for the West, the next April 12, 2022. This launch marks the arrival of the first Vanillaware title to the Nintendo hybrid, a studio that has traditionally shared releases between desktop consoles and their public on laptops.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ha sido a special game even for the developer herself, recognizing by the director himself that it would be difficult to “recreate a game in the same way.” If you want to know more about the adventure of these 13 young people fighting for the existence of humanity aboard large combat robots, remember that you have available our analysis of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

