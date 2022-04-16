The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles celebrates its good sales and Capcom already considers it ‘a great success’

The compilation for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC brings together two games hitherto unreleased in the West.

Capcom’s veteran saga has been fascinating us for more than two decades with its exciting trials represented with careful conversational adventures. Last year, the Shu Takumi franchise brought to the West two of our lawyers’ titles that until then they were exclusive to Japan: The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures y The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

More than 500,000 units in less than a yearCapcom would release the past July 27, 2021 the compilation that we knew as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and now, less than a year later, the company has shared a message of thanks from the franchise’s official Twitter after having managed to sell over 500,000 units worldwide.

The message of thanks was accompanied by a nice illustration of our characters, with Barok van Zieks and Gina Lestrade holding a physical copy of the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game. “Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success!“, read the company statement.

Another essential Ace Attorney

If you haven’t tried this yet double trial, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation that includes a total of 10 cases divided between the two video games. Absorbing stories, charismatic characters and the perfect balance between drama and good humor remind us that, although more than 20 years have passed, the quality of the saga is still intact.

More about: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Capcom.