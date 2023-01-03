The great anime that arrive in 2023 (and the ones we look forward to the most)

2023 has just begun and that means another glorious year of anime to enjoy. From new adaptations to popular series making a comeback, we’ll have plenty to keep us busy all year long.

Are here our most anticipated anime of 2023in no particular order.

Solo Leveling

The popular webtoon Only Leveling will have an anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023. The series follows Jinwoo, a weak hunter tasked with protecting humans from the monsters that plague the world. He is chosen by a mysterious power that gives him enormous strength, giving a radical turn to his life. A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for Erased and Sword Art Online, will be in charge of this adaptation. Sadly, the original illustrator DUBU passed away earlier this year, after the anime was announced. With a top-quality team behind this production, we believe fans will appreciate what’s to come as they see his work on screen for the first time.

Jujutsu Kaisen, Temporada 2

Jujutsu Kaisen burst onto the anime mainstream in 2020 with dark and vividly animated shounen action by Studio Mappa. The world of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around a supernatural power called Cursed Energy and supernatural beings born from it called Curses. Jujutsu Sorcerers are special people who can use cursed energy to fight Curses that seek to harm humanity. Our protagonist, Yuta Itadori, is a kind-hearted shounen hero who inadvertently becomes a Jujutsu sorcerer, after accidentally becoming the host of one of the most powerful and dangerous curses in history. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will continue the story adapting the “Kaigyoku/ Gyokusetsu” and “Shibuya Incident” story arcs from the manga. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will air in 2023.

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3

In today’s entertainment world, nothing is safe from becoming a trilogy. Not even the last season of Attack on Titan, which will premiere the third part of its long-awaited finale in 2023. Following a dramatic shift in focus from Eren Yeager from revenge-driven protagonist to genocidal maniac, we find a torn and confused Armin, Mikasa, and an unlikely group of heroes tasked with doing the right thing. whatever it takes to return Eren to Earth. Otherwise, his dear friend could be lost forever, and the world with him. The series premiered in 2013, so we can’t wait for this decade-long journey to finally come to an end.

Vinland Saga, Temporada 2

Similar to Attack on Titan, Studio MAPPA has been handed over by Studio WIT to animate this epic Viking saga. It seems that the second season will explore the continued development of Thorsfinn’s character, who will go from being a devastated and vengeful child to a lost teenager and in search of a purpose for his life. Although there are not many details at the moment, the first two official trailers for the second season of Vinland Saga show that several new acquaintances will play a fundamental role in the trials and tribulations that Thorsfinn will have to face. With clear indications that the legendary Vinland is also on the horizon, we’re intrigued to see how far Thorsfinn will go on his journey. The second season of Vinland Saga will premiere in 2023, with 24 episodes planned.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Temporada 2

Studio Bind returns to animate the second season of the hit anime Mushoki Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The story continues to follow a 34-year-old Japanese man reincarnated in a different world as the magically adept Rudeus Greyrat. In the second season, Rudeus is now a teenager attending Ranoa Magic University. Coping with loss and a new perspective on knowledge in the world he now lives in, viewers can look forward to the return of familiar faces, as well as a pivotal turning point in the series.

The successful first season of Jobess Reincarnation was widely acclaimed for its drastically different approach to an isekai series. Manabu Okamoto will direct the second season, known for his work on Darling in the Franxx, Akame ga Kill! and Re:Zero, Starting Life in Another World. The date has not yet been announced, but Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2023.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a

The hit action RPG of 2017, NieR: Automata, is finally getting an anime adaptation. A-1 Pictures, critically acclaimed and known for Sword Art Online and 86, will animate the series set in the same wartime as the gamein which man-made androids battle alien machines.

Although not much is known about the series, it is confirmed that Yui Ishikawa (the voice of Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan) will play 2B, Natsuki Hanae (the voice of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer) will play 9S, and Hiroki Yasumoto (the voice of Demon Slayer). from Bleach’s Yasutora Sado) to Pod 042. NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is scheduled to release in January 2023 on Crunchyroll.

The Ancient Magus Bride, Temporada 2

It’s been five years since the critically acclaimed supernatural anime The Ancient Magus Bride premiered with 24 episodes and Studio Kafka will return to animate the second season. Winner of Cruncyroll’s “Best Drama” in 2017, The Ancient Magus Bride will continue the story of Chise Katori abandoned as a child only to endure hardship due to her ability to see terrifying supernatural creatures. Driven mad by her hardship, Chise sells herself to a slave market, only to be bought by a mysterious beast mage known as Elias Ainsworth, who takes her in not only as her apprentice, but as her bride as well. Learning more about her extraordinary and powerful affinity with magical energies, Chise will discover that there is more to her life than suffering and fear.

The second season of Ancient Magus’ Bride is scheduled for April 2023.

Triangle Stampede

The original Trigun was a classic late-’90s sci-fi space western that took place on a desert planet literally called No Man’s Land. The protagonist, Vash, is not your typical strong and stoic gunslinger. He’s more like a quirky, goofy guy with an overactive pacifist streak. The story explores Vash’s journey to discover his amnesiac past, fight the mysterious group that is after him, and discover why there is a $60 billion bounty on his head. Trigun Stampede is a reboot of this classic that does more than improve visual effects by moving from 2D to 3D animation. Studio Orange is updating the character designs, introducing new ones, and delving into the Trigun universe beyond the original adaptation. Trigun Stampede is coming to Crunchyroll.

Y these are our most anticipated anime of 2023. Which ones are you most looking forward to? Do not forget to take a look at our selection for the 25 best anime of all time.