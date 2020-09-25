The Great British Bake Off 2020 line-up – contestants revealed

The tent is up, and the ovens are getting warmed up with the return of the The Great British Bake Off.

The eleventh sequence kicked off on September twenty second, with The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts introducing us to 12 new bakers.

And the primary episode wasn’t wanting drama!

Poor Sura was left in tears after she knocked over Dave’s pineapple the wrong way up muffins, but it surely was a profitable week for 20-year-old Peter who gained Star Baker, and one unfortunate baker left the competitors.

So who’re this yr’s contestants? Who has already crumbled beneath stress? And who’s in it to win it?

Learn on for all you want to know in regards to the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

Dave

Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Hampshire

Job: Armoured guard

Instagram: @dave_friday_bakes

Who’s Dave? As a baby, Dave hardly ever ventured into the kitchen to prepare dinner, relying completely on his mum’s cooking. Nevertheless, after flying the nest, he taught himself to bake.

Now dwelling along with his girlfriend of their first house, he loves filling his kitchen with fancy, vibrant devices and he even chooses his home equipment with Bake Off in thoughts.

Dave bakes not less than as soon as every week – and at all times whereas listening to his favorite punk rock bands.

When he’s not baking, Dave will be discovered pursuing his different passions – vehicles, DIY, and taking his canine and cat for walks.

What’s his baking model like? His baking model is progressive and imaginative and his strengths lie in bread (pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes are specific favourites) and ornament – he particularly loves a mirror glaze to offer his bakes a professional-looking end.

Strengths and weaknesess: “My strengths are the power to study from errors, take criticism and use it to enhance. I’m extremely decided and see the optimistic in each scenario. Weaknesses could be feeling overwhelmed when mess builds up and combating some baking jargon…. And French phrases!”

Hermine

Channel 4

Age: 39

From: London

Job: Accountant

Instagram: @bakealongwithhermine

Who’s Hermine? The accountant was born and raised in Benin, West Africa, and moved to London in 2001 to pursue additional schooling.

Rising up, Hermine used to like serving to her mum bake for large household gatherings, after which on the age of eight determined to go about it on her personal. She purchased the substances for a Savarin cake and threw herself into the problem. And the remaining is historical past!

What’s her baking model like? The French affect in Benin has instilled in Hermine a love of high-end pâtissérie – she enjoys baking intricate millefeuille, éclairs and entremets.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My power is my understanding of how substances work collectively and find out how to get flavours proper. My weak point is the power to get a clear neat end beneath time stress.”

Laura

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Kent

Job: Digital supervisor

Instagram: @laura.adlington

Who’s Laura? Gravesend lady born and bred, Laura started baking at across the age of eight however realised her aptitude for it only some years in the past. Laura thrives working beneath stress and thinks her organised nature is what notably suited her to participating in Bake Off. The perfectionist in her desires issues to look faultlessly fairly and gorgeously dainty.

Laura is fortunately married to a Police Neighborhood Assist Officer, and she or he loves musical theatre (as a performer and viewers member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.

What’s her baking model? She loves citrus and robust flavours, and enjoys placing a contemporary twist on previous classics. She specialises in ornament and is proud to have mastered the artwork of piped buttercream flowers.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I bake from the guts and love making issues that pack a punch by way of flavour. Finesse and refinement usually are not at all times my sturdy level.”

Linda

Channel 4

Age: 61

From: East Sussex

Job: Retirement Residing Workforce Chief

Who’s Linda? Linda found her ardour for baking very early on. Throughout childhood, she made frequent visits to her aunt’s dairy farm, simply down the street from her own residence.

She’d assist to take advantage of the cows, then carry a bucket of milk into the kitchen, the place her aunt taught her to bake muffins topped with wealthy, creamy icing.

To at the present time, Linda buys homegrown produce from one other aunt’s fruit farm and makes use of it in her baking.

A lover of the countryside and being open air, Linda will incessantly head together with her companion to their native seashore, the place she’ll fish for mackerel and mullet. She additionally loves sending time in her backyard, cultivating its produce and having some normal rest.

What’s her baking model? Her strengths lie within the classics and in home-comfort cooking, like her signature sausage rolls.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I believe my expertise over time could be my power, however my weak point is certainly poor timing.”

Loriea – OUT

channel 4

Age: 27

From: Durham

Job: Diagnostic Radiographer

Who’s Loriea? Jamaican born Loriea makes use of her baking to have fun her Caribbean roots after transferring to the UK on the age of 15.

She started baking at simply five-years-old with the assistance of her maternal grandmother, whose affect performs a giant half in her cooking model.

Her husband, Peter is the largest fan of her cooking, and he particularly loves her Jamaican patties.

When she isn’t baking or working lengthy shifts on the hospital, she likes practising the craft of macramé. Rising up, Loriea was actually into athletics – and has even met Usain Bolt! Any probability of introducing us, Loriea?

What’s her baking model? Loriea loves to incorporate coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her meals. She hardly ever follows a recipe precisely. In reality, from the second she reads a recipe, she begins to suppose how she will be able to tweak it to make it her personal.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My power is my cool and calm nature and my means to work properly beneath stress. Exterior of those I believe I’ve nice strengths with mixing untraditional flavours. Nevertheless, these usually are not at all times to everybody’s style. Then again, my weak point lies in my incapacity to observe a recipe with out having to place my very own twist in, I wrestle to suppose in a simplistic approach.”

Lottie

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: West Sussex

Job: Pantomime producer

Instagram: @lottiegotcake

Who’s Lottie? The pantomime producer believes baking is in her blood, as her Lancastrian great-grandmother was a fervent cake-baker.

From a younger age, Lottie has had a fascination with cooking and would watch cooking exhibits moderately than taking part in together with her toys. She was additionally typically discovered making notes from cookery books.

When she’s not baking or busy together with her job producing pantomime, Lottie will probably be taking part in laptop video games together with her younger cousins, or practising yoga.

What’s her baking model? She calls herself a ‘perpetually annoyed perfectionist’ and, whereas her baking has grow to be extra refined over time, she hopes it retains a component of her darkish sense of humour.

Strengths and weaknesses: “Weaknesses – timing and ornament. I get misplaced in ensuring I do know what I’m doing technically so I typically run out of time or serve one thing that appears nothing like I had anticipated or needed it to! Strengths – Seems I’m a quick learner! I taught myself a variety of methods forward of the present and actually loved the method.”

Makbul

Channel 4

Age: 51

From: Better Manchester

Job: Accountant

Who’s Makbul? Self-taught baker Makbul first took on cooking at house as a way to assist assist his mum. He has honed these early expertise by watching TV exhibits, studying books and drawing inspiration from well-known cooks. He has a outstanding means to measure out substances simply by eye.

Mak has just lately taken up beekeeping – he produces his personal honey, which he loves to make use of as typically as doable in his bakes.

He thinks baking has made him usually extra affected person, nevertheless, gained’t let anybody – even his spouse – take management in his kitchen. Their three grown-up kids are his harshest baking critics.

What’s his baking model? Mak’s strengths lie in pastry (he says he’s higher at puff than shortcrust); and, for celebrations akin to Eid, he enjoys making conventional Asian nankhatai biscuits.

Strengths and weaknesses: “As a baker one in every of my greatest strengths is that I’m not daunted by a lot. I’ll have a go. My greatest weak point is the mess I create!”

Marc

channel 4

Age: 51

From: Cornwall

Job: Bronze Resin Sculptor

Instagram: @marc_o_bakes

Who’s Marc? Born and raised in Leicester, fervent climber Marc spent his youth travelling the world and conquering mountains, earlier than settling again within the UK and changing into a panorama photographer.

Private tragedy, together with shedding his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2016, led him to baking bread as a type of remedy, and from there he got here to baking muffins and pastries.

He determined to enter Bake Off in a bid to indicate his daughters that even when life throws obstacles at you, you’ll be able to rise to new challenges and develop new passions.

Marc is a assist employee and single guardian, and, with the assist of his daughters, who’re at all times there to cheer him on, he’s taken up climbing once more.

What’s his baking model? From palmiers and chausson aux pommes to opera muffins and millefeuille, his bakes now present true finesse.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are positively bread and any dough based mostly recipes – my weak point is muffins.”

Mark

Channel 4

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Job: Challenge Supervisor

Instagram: @thebakingbuddha

Who’s Mark? Northern Irish Mark fell in love with baking at a pie store in Edinburgh, which he visited each day whereas he was at college for the store’s scrumptious Mac ’n’ Cheese pie.

Following that early inspiration, he started to experiment. His first problem was a lemon drizzle cake, which he has now perfected, and he finally took on a multi-tiered wedding ceremony cake.

When he isn’t baking, you’ll find Mark strolling within the Lake District, indulging his ardour for wildlife, or along with his spouse, travelling and exploring new locations.

What’s his baking model? His model is massively influenced by his Irish heritage, but additionally by the flavours of Africa and Asia, the place he travels commonly for his work as a undertaking supervisor for public well being analysis programmes.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I believe I’m fairly a flexible baker and at all times up for a problem. My greatest weak point is baking to a time restrict – at house I spend hours (and generally days!) baking one thing as a approach of de-stressing, so I wasn’t positive how I might take care of that within the tent!”

Peter

Channel 4

Age: 20

From: Edinburgh

Job: Accounting & Finance Pupil

Instagram: @peter_bakes

Who’s Peter? The youngest contestant in sequence 11, Peter’s inspiration to bake comes from the present itself! He has watched each sequence for the reason that first and has been baking critically since he was solely 12 years previous.

When Peter isn’t baking, he’s both upholding the household’s love of numbers by finding out Accounting and Finance at college, or demonstrating his aggressive streak on the badminton court docket. He has been taking part in badminton for a decade and has represented his county within the sport since 2012.

What’s his baking model? He likes to honour his homeland in his cooking, utilizing Scottish substances – together with berries, whisky, oats and honey – at any time when he can.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are time administration and planning. My weaknesses are inventive ornament and bread baking.”

Rowan

Channel 4

Age: 55

From: Worcestershire

Job: Music Trainer

Instagram: @rowansbigbakes

Who’s Rowan? The music trainer from Worcestershire is completely self taught. He enjoys adorning his bakes with flowers, ideally edible ones, utilizing what’s in bloom in his backyard.

A health fanatic, Rowan swims a mile most mornings and is a eager bicycle owner and occasional horse-rider. He lives along with his companion, who shares his ardour for music, the humanities and theatre, and he can typically be discovered within the British Library researching all issues 1700s.

What’s his baking model? Rowan calls his baking model ostentatious, however he hopes, tasteful. French pâtissérie is his absolute ardour – he loves the subtlety of flavour, and the model and class of French baking, and he’s drawn to advantageous, advanced, layered muffins. His love of the Georgian period encourages him to reinvent 18th-century recipes at any time when he can.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are ambition in concepts and design. My weak point is over-ambition and little interest in timings!”

Sura

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: London

Job: Pharmacy Dispenser

Instagram: @surasbakes

Who’s Sura? The 31-year-old grew up surrounded by household who provided meals as a way to indicate affection, love and respect. The many Center Japanese and Asian influences in her heritage – together with Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria and India – imply she enjoys experimenting with substances and flavours from all around the world.

Sura now lives in London together with her husband and aged grandmother. When she’s not baking or working, she will be discovered indulging her passions for journey, structure and design.

What’s her baking model? By no means one to stay to a recipe, Sura likes to improvise within the kitchen and inject her bakes with as a lot persona as doable. She likes to work with aromatic and floral flavours akin to cardamom, rose and orange blossom.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths lie in flavour and balancing of flavours and likewise making small and dainty bakes- however my weak point is massive multi-tiered muffins.”

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel 4 on September twenty second at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. For those who’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.