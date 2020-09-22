The Great British Bake Off 2020 line-up – contestants revealed

Get your oven mitts prepared – the brand new sequence of The Great British Bake Off is sort of right here because the eleventh sequence begins on Channel 4 on September twenty second.

Which means it’s time for us to get acquainted with our baker’s dozen.

The contestants are prepared and raring to go, having efficiently prevented the Great Flour Scarcity.

So who can be competing in The Great British Bake Off? And who may have the very best likelihood at getting the coveted Star Baker title?

Learn on for all it is advisable to know concerning the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

Dave

Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Hampshire

Job: Armoured guard

Who’s Dave? As a toddler, Dave hardly ever ventured into the kitchen to cook dinner, relying totally on his mum’s cooking. Nonetheless, after flying the nest, he taught himself to bake.

Now dwelling along with his girlfriend of their first residence, he loves filling his kitchen with fancy, vibrant devices and he even chooses his home equipment with Bake Off in thoughts.

Dave bakes at the least as soon as every week – and at all times whereas listening to his favorite punk rock bands.

When he’s not baking, Dave could be discovered pursuing his different passions – automobiles, DIY, and taking his canine and cat for walks.

What’s his baking type like? His baking type is progressive and imaginative and his strengths lie in bread (pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes are explicit favourites) and ornament – he particularly loves a mirror glaze to present his bakes a professional-looking end.

Strengths and weaknesess: “My strengths are the power to be taught from errors, take criticism and use it to enhance. I’m extremely decided and see the optimistic in each state of affairs. Weaknesses can be feeling overwhelmed when mess builds up and scuffling with some baking jargon…. And French phrases!”

Hermine

Channel 4

Age: 39

From: London

Job: Accountant

Who’s Hermine? The accountant was born and raised in Benin, West Africa, and moved to London in 2001 to pursue additional training.

Rising up, Hermine used to like serving to her mum bake for large household gatherings, after which on the age of eight determined to go about it on her personal. She purchased the components for a Savarin cake and threw herself into the problem. And the remaining is historical past!

What’s her baking type like? The French affect in Benin has instilled in Hermine a love of high-end pâtissérie – she enjoys baking intricate millefeuille, éclairs and entremets.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My power is my understanding of how components work collectively and the best way to get flavours proper. My weak point is the power to get a clear neat end below time strain.”

Laura

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Kent

Job: Digital supervisor

Who’s Laura? Gravesend woman born and bred, Laura started baking at across the age of eight however realised her aptitude for it only some years in the past. Laura thrives working below strain and thinks her organised nature is what notably suited her to collaborating in Bake Off. The perfectionist in her desires issues to look faultlessly fairly and gorgeously dainty.

Laura is fortunately married to a Police Group Assist Officer, and he or she loves musical theatre (as a performer and viewers member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.

What’s her baking type? She loves citrus and powerful flavours, and enjoys placing a contemporary twist on outdated classics. She specialises in ornament and is proud to have mastered the artwork of piped buttercream flowers.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I bake from the center and love making issues that pack a punch when it comes to flavour. Finesse and refinement aren’t at all times my sturdy level.”

Linda

Channel 4

Age: 61

From: East Sussex

Job: Retirement Dwelling Workforce Chief

Who’s Linda? Linda found her ardour for baking very early on. Throughout childhood, she made frequent visits to her aunt’s dairy farm, simply down the highway from her own residence.

She’d assist to take advantage of the cows, then carry a bucket of milk into the kitchen, the place her aunt taught her to bake muffins topped with wealthy, creamy icing.

To today, Linda buys homegrown produce from one other aunt’s fruit farm and makes use of it in her baking.

A lover of the countryside and being open air, Linda will continuously head together with her associate to their native seaside, the place she’ll fish for mackerel and mullet. She additionally loves sending time in her backyard, cultivating its produce and having some common leisure.

What’s her baking type? Her strengths lie within the classics and in home-comfort cooking, like her signature sausage rolls.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I believe my expertise through the years can be my power, however my weak point is unquestionably poor timing.”

Loriea

channel 4

Age: 27

From: Durham

Job: Diagnostic Radiographer

Who’s Loriea? Jamaican born Loriea makes use of her baking to have fun her Caribbean roots after shifting to the UK on the age of 15.

She started baking at simply five-years-old with the assistance of her maternal grandmother, whose affect performs a giant half in her cooking type.

Her husband, Peter is the largest fan of her cooking, and he particularly loves her Jamaican patties.

When she isn’t baking or working lengthy shifts on the hospital, she likes practising the craft of macramé. Rising up, Loriea was actually into athletics – and has even met Usain Bolt! Any likelihood of introducing us, Loriea?

What’s her baking type? Loriea loves to incorporate coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her meals. She hardly ever follows a recipe precisely. In reality, from the second she reads a recipe, she begins to suppose how she will be able to tweak it to make it her personal.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My power is my cool and calm nature and my means to work nicely below strain. Exterior of those I believe I’ve nice strengths with mixing untraditional flavours. Nonetheless, these aren’t at all times to everybody’s style. Alternatively, my weak point lies in my lack of ability to observe a recipe with out having to place my very own twist in, I wrestle to suppose in a simplistic manner.”

Lottie

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: West Sussex

Job: Pantomime producer

Who’s Lottie? The pantomime producer believes baking is in her blood, as her Lancastrian great-grandmother was a fervent cake-baker.

From a younger age, Lottie has had a fascination with cooking and would watch cooking reveals relatively than enjoying together with her toys. She was additionally typically discovered making notes from cookery books.

When she’s not baking or busy together with her job producing pantomime, Lottie can be enjoying pc video games together with her younger cousins, or practising yoga.

What’s her baking type? She calls herself a ‘perpetually pissed off perfectionist’ and, whereas her baking has turn out to be extra refined over time, she hopes it retains a component of her darkish sense of humour.

Strengths and weaknesses: “Weaknesses – timing and ornament. I get misplaced in ensuring I do know what I’m doing technically so I typically run out of time or serve one thing that appears nothing like I had anticipated or wished it to! Strengths – Seems I’m a quick learner! I taught myself numerous strategies forward of the present and actually loved the method.”

Makbul

Channel 4

Age: 51

From: Better Manchester

Job: Accountant

Who’s Makbul? Self-taught baker Makbul first took on cooking at residence as a method to assist assist his mum. He has honed these early abilities by watching TV reveals, studying books and drawing inspiration from well-known cooks. He has a exceptional means to measure out components simply by eye.

Mak has lately taken up beekeeping – he produces his personal honey, which he loves to make use of as typically as attainable in his bakes.

He thinks baking has made him usually extra affected person, nonetheless, gained’t let anybody – even his spouse – take management in his kitchen. Their three grown-up kids are his harshest baking critics.

What’s his baking type? Mak’s strengths lie in pastry (he says he’s higher at puff than shortcrust); and, for celebrations corresponding to Eid, he enjoys making conventional Asian nankhatai biscuits.

Strengths and weaknesses: “As a baker certainly one of my largest strengths is that I’m not daunted by a lot. I’ll have a go. My largest weak point is the mess I create!”

Marc

channel 4

Age: 51

From: Cornwall

Job: Bronze Resin Sculptor

Who’s Marc? Born and raised in Leicester, fervent climber Marc spent his youth travelling the world and conquering mountains, earlier than settling again within the UK and turning into a panorama photographer.

Private tragedy, together with dropping his leg in a bike accident in 2016, led him to baking bread as a type of remedy, and from there he got here to baking muffins and pastries.

He determined to enter Bake Off in a bid to indicate his daughters that even when life throws obstacles at you, you possibly can rise to new challenges and develop new passions.

Marc is a assist employee and single mother or father, and, with the assist of his daughters, who’re at all times there to cheer him on, he’s taken up climbing once more.

What’s his baking type? From palmiers and chausson aux pommes to opera muffins and millefeuille, his bakes now present true finesse.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are positively bread and any dough primarily based recipes – my weak point is muffins.”

Mark

Channel 4

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Job: Venture Supervisor

Who’s Mark? Northern Irish Mark fell in love with baking at a pie store in Edinburgh, which he visited daily whereas he was at college for the store’s scrumptious Mac ’n’ Cheese pie.

Following that early inspiration, he started to experiment. His first problem was a lemon drizzle cake, which he has now perfected, and he ultimately took on a multi-tiered wedding ceremony cake.

When he isn’t baking, yow will discover Mark strolling within the Lake District, indulging his ardour for wildlife, or along with his spouse, travelling and exploring new locations.

What’s his baking type? His type is vastly influenced by his Irish heritage, but in addition by the flavours of Africa and Asia, the place he travels frequently for his work as a mission supervisor for public well being analysis programmes.

Strengths and weaknesses: “I believe I’m fairly a flexible baker and at all times up for a problem. My largest weak point is baking to a time restrict – at residence I spend hours (and generally days!) baking one thing as a manner of de-stressing, so I wasn’t positive how I’d take care of that within the tent!”

Peter

Channel 4

Age: 20

From: Edinburgh

Job: Accounting & Finance Scholar

Who’s Peter? The youngest contestant in sequence 11, Peter’s inspiration to bake comes from the present itself! He has watched each sequence because the first and has been baking critically since he was solely 12 years outdated.

When Peter isn’t baking, he’s both upholding the household’s love of numbers by learning Accounting and Finance at college, or demonstrating his aggressive streak on the badminton courtroom. He has been enjoying badminton for a decade and has represented his county within the sport since 2012.

What’s his baking type? He likes to honour his homeland in his cooking, utilizing Scottish components – together with berries, whisky, oats and honey – at any time when he can.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are time administration and planning. My weaknesses are creative ornament and bread baking.”

Rowan

Channel 4

Age: 55

From: Worcestershire

Job: Music Trainer

Who’s Rowan? The music instructor from Worcestershire is totally self taught. He enjoys adorning his bakes with flowers, ideally edible ones, utilizing what’s in bloom in his backyard.

A health fanatic, Rowan swims a mile most mornings and is a eager bicycle owner and occasional horse-rider. He lives along with his associate, who shares his ardour for music, the humanities and theatre, and he can typically be discovered within the British Library researching all issues 1700s.

What’s his baking type? Rowan calls his baking type ostentatious, however he hopes, tasteful. French pâtissérie is his absolute ardour – he loves the subtlety of flavour, and the type and class of French baking, and he’s drawn to nice, complicated, layered muffins. His love of the Georgian period encourages him to reinvent 18th-century recipes at any time when he can.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths are ambition in concepts and design. My weak point is over-ambition and little interest in timings!”

Sura

Channel 4

Age: 31

From: London

Job: Pharmacy Dispenser

Who’s Sura? The 31-year-old grew up surrounded by household who supplied meals as a method to indicate affection, love and respect. The many Center Jap and Asian influences in her heritage – together with Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria and India – imply she enjoys experimenting with components and flavours from everywhere in the world.

Sura now lives in London together with her husband and aged grandmother. When she’s not baking or working, she could be discovered indulging her passions for journey, structure and design.

What’s her baking type? By no means one to stay to a recipe, Sura likes to improvise within the kitchen and inject her bakes with as a lot persona as attainable. She likes to work with aromatic and floral flavours corresponding to cardamom, rose and orange blossom.

Strengths and weaknesses: “My strengths lie in flavour and balancing of flavours and likewise making small and dainty bakes- however my weak point is massive multi-tiered muffins.”

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel 4 on September twenty second at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.