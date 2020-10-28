The Great British Bake Off eliminated baker isn’t going to Japan now!

Liverpool challenge supervisor Mark turned the most recent to exit The Great British Bake Off and mentioned he’d “gone off the concept of going to Japan” after being eliminated following his less-than-tasty bakes based mostly on that nation’s culinary traditions.

The closing seven contestants within the BBC One baking competitors have been launched to a brand new problem: Japanese Week, by which they had to sort out the nation’s model of the Asian staple, steamed buns, for the signature problem. Then they’d to create a layered technical, Mille Crepe Cake, and a showstopper impressed by “Kawaii”, the Japanese love of cute, cute issues.

Mark’s showstopper didn’t prove as he needed and he mentioned he had “tried his greatest to perceive what Japanese baking was about”.

Decide Prue Leith mentioned it was “a catastrophe of a showstopper. That’s Bake Off, you solely have to do one unhealthy bake and you might be out, and one good one and also you survive.”

On studying he was leaving The Great British Bake Off, he mentioned: “When you recognize you recognize. I simply thought it was my time at this time, they’re joyful tears and I’ve made it to week six on Bake Off. I’m going residence having discovered a lot and made a tremendous bunch of mates. I couldn’t have requested for extra in my Bake Off expertise – it has been good from begin to end, it actually has!”

Mark had all the time needed to go to Japan however, unsurprisingly, had gone off the concept. “[Japanese baking] was fairly difficult because it’s not one thing I had baked earlier than… My steam buns have been tremendous, however the technical required a variety of precision which I didn’t have, and for my showstopper I attempted to make it as cute as attainable, however I didn’t fairly have the Japanese method in my sponges proper. In order that they didn’t prove as I needed.”

He defined why he received so emotional about leaving the present. “I by no means at any level thought I’d have gotten to episode six. It was after I was being despatched residence, I then registered it was the top of my bake off journey. So there have been tears however I used to be additionally joyful concerning the considered starting a brand new journey and what was about to come.”

Prue and fellow decide Paul Hollywood got here in for top reward from Mark, who received Star Baker in Chocolate Week, as a result of they made him a greater baker.

“I needed to impress them each equally, they each gave very completely different factors, notably on Japanese week. I suppose due to Paul’s curiosity in Japan I needed to impress him extra. With Prue I needed to impress her with my flavours, she was all the time so optimistic with me.

The Great British Bake Off additionally made him realise how a lot he beloved baking. He had left the present with extra confidence and a need to attempt new issues.

He mentioned: “I’ve realised via my Bake Off journey that baking is just not one thing I simply need to do as a interest. I take pleasure in it a lot and would like it to be a good greater a part of my life. I’m unsure what’s subsequent, however watch this house…”

‘Kawaii is meant to be about all issues loveable, cute and cute, and on leaving I did get a variety of love from the Bakers and, after all, Noel and Matt. They actually weren’t what I anticipated, they’re completely pretty off digital camera as nicely. After I left they gave me large hugs, I actually preferred them each and received on rather well with them all through the filming.”

Mark will be a part of Jo Model and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Additional Slice on Friday thirtieth October, Channel 4 at 8pm.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.