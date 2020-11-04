The Great British Bake Off eliminated baker wants own baking show

There was no Fairy Godmother for pantomime producer Lottie on The Great British Bake Off when, Below Strain in 80s Week, she had a disastrous Showstopper and was eliminated. However she already had bold plans for all times after Bake Off: making a TV show with final week’s eliminated baker, Mark, travelling across the US sampling the nation’s muffins.

Lottie, 32, had been Star Baker throughout Japanese Week, so elimination was a significant fall from grace, not that she was displaying it.

“It’s like a large launch, however clearly I’m gutted,” she mentioned. “I actually had packed two outfits, and right here I’m in Week Seven carrying everybody else’s garments. I can not consider the stuff that I’ve executed. I obtained a handshake and a Star Baker – perhaps I can bake.”

Lottie thought the “curse of the Star Baker actually struck”.

“I had run out of oomph by that stage, and I knew it was my time to go. I knew a 100 per cent earlier than it was introduced that it could be me leaving and I feel all the opposite bakers have been absolutely conscious.”

Lottie fell foul of the Showstopper problem: making an Ice Cream Cake whereas the temperature outdoors was boiling.

“The melting ice cream was a catastrophe,” she mentioned. “Mainly I modified the design of my Showstopper the day earlier than, I needed it to be an ’80s cassette tape. I made a decision to make smooth serve ice cream to go spherical the skin, however it simply completely melted… By the point it got here to judging it regarded terrible and I used to be completely mortified.

“I checked out it and thought actually I might have give you one thing cleverer than that.”

She is going to at all times have the accolade of Star Baker in Japanese Week to look again on, an achievement that got here as an enormous shock to her.

“I did lots of analysis on Japanese baking and I did some background studying, I obtained actually into it. We have been all studying new strategies and it felt the enjoying discipline was a bit extra stage, as we have been all not sure of what we have been dealing with. I’ll take it, thanks.”

Getting reward from choose Prue Leith actually boosted her confidence. The indisputable fact that she tasted her meals and actually appreciated it was a “dream come true”.

“She is like the proper headmistress and I simply needed to do her proud.”

It was additionally “fairly good to listen to” from fellow choose Paul Hollywood that he hadn’t tasted a Japanese sponge like hers for the reason that final time he was in Japan.

Lottie turned her consideration to life after the Great British Bake Off. As a panto producer issues are more likely to be powerful as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

She defined: “I’m unemployed in the intervening time as a producer, however my colleague and I are actually considering of one thing progressive to placed on this Christmas, presumably streaming one thing. We try to adapt to the brand new local weather, because the theatre business is struggling.”

Excitingly, Lottie and Mark have plans for his or her own travelogue baking show.

She mentioned: “… me and Mark have been speaking about the opportunity of doing our own show, touring in a camper and consuming cake across the US which might be unimaginable if we are able to pull it off.

“If anybody wants to pay us to eat cake we’ll do all of it day lengthy!”

Lottie will be a part of Jo Model and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Additional Slice on Friday sixth November Channel 4 at 8pm.

