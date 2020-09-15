The Great British Bake Off filming was almost shut down after COVID scare

The Great British Bake Off is returning to our screens subsequent week, with the forged and crew having lived in a “self-contained biosphere” during filming to permit the beloved competitors present to go forward.

However in response to a producer on the present, manufacturing was almost placed on maintain after somebody on set started to point out potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

Talking on this week’s situation of Radio Occasions, The Great British Bake Off producer Kieran Smith mentioned, “Any person spoke to our medical group as a result of they have been exhibiting signs that would have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They have been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They have been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here again unfavorable and we resumed filming the subsequent day.”

“We have been fortunate,” he added, “nevertheless it felt it like we might must be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be constructive.”

Smith defined that organising the biosphere for the present was extremely sophisticated, with the 12 contestants having initially been chosen – and manufacturing all set to start as ordinary – earlier than the virus had started to quickly unfold.

“Bake Off is often filmed throughout 12 or 13 weeks, predominantly at weekends, and that’s what the bakers have been instructed would occur at the beginning,” he mentioned.

“However inside a month we requested, ‘Can you’re taking six weeks off work and are available and reside in a biosphere?’ The whole lot was sophisticated, every thing was completely different, however everyone needed to do it.”

However regardless of the problems, he mentioned that finally the biosphere proved to be an enormous success – and even provided an enchancment on conditions for a number of the forged and crew.

“Noel [Fielding] felt so much happier within the bubble than he did in the actual world,” he remarked. “He’d just about been shielding in a single location for a number of months, so the power to stroll in a inexperienced house and be capable to discuss to individuals head to head was liberating.

“It was the identical with fairly a number of others. By the top, I was determined to get out, however there was a freedom to it as properly.”