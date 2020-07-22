The Great British Bake Off has started filming season 11

Sky Studios has confirmed that the 11th season of The Great British Bake Off is 2 weeks into manufacturing and is prone to return to our screens later in 2020.

Like virtually all different TV productions, Bake Off was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and there was hypothesis that the much-loved Channel four bakery competitors wouldn’t return till 2021. Bake Off is produced by Love Productions, which is now owned by Sky Studios.

Based on Deadline, Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey and chief industrial officer Jane Millichip allayed followers’ fears on Wednesday and revealed that filming was going very effectively. There has additionally been hypothesis that it may need moved away from its conventional Welford Park marquee, for causes associated to the pandemic.

Millichip wouldn’t be drawn on this, however she instructed a digital Broadcasting Press Guild lunch: “It’s all occurring in deep secret, someplace in darkest deepest Britain within the shires.”

Davey added: “As you possibly can think about, there was a number of work collaboratively between Love Productions and our COVID protocols workforce simply to get that proper.”

Matt Lucas joined the Bake Off presenting line-up in March, taking up from Sandi Toksvig, and he together with all the solid and crew have been quarantining within the interval main as much as the beginning of manufacturing, so they may keep away from the social distancing guidelines and shoot conventionally.

There is no such thing as a precise date on when Bake Off will premiere in 2020 (pre-COVID it was anticipated to start out filming in Might), however it’s troublesome to think about Channel four going with something aside from an autumn launch.

Throughout lockdown choose Paul Hollywood speculated with Radio Instances a few premiere date: “If we will get started, we may flip across the programme fairly shortly and nonetheless have it out in late summer time or early autumn.”

Fellow choose Prue Leith instructed The Andrew Marr Present in Might: “It’s not possible in the meanwhile as a result of there are actually lots of people on set once we movie, however I’m positive they’ll discover a approach as quickly as they will, they’re decided.”

We’ll convey the very newest Bake Off information as quickly as potential, however within the meantime in case you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.