The Great British Bake Off week 3 loser says “GBBO changed my life”

Music trainer Rowan grew to become the third contestant to depart The Great British Bake Off 2020 after his breads failed to lift any enthusiasm from judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, however he had no regrets: “GBBO has changed my life in some ways.”

The 55-year-old from Worcestershire had a flamboyant sense of fashion and a whimsical approach with time-keeping, incomes rebukes from Hollywood over the three weeks.

Not that he had taken it to coronary heart. “I really feel very content material, I’ve had a beautiful time. It’s been exhausting however very rewarding,” he stated.

Prue commented: “Rowan has been such a personality and I’m sorry to see him go as a result of he’s so bold and so imaginative and he put a lot thought into his baking.”

Rowan mirrored on week three: ‘I began off pretty assured in bread week, I assumed it was going to be all proper. However the soda breads simply didn’t fairly minimize it. Properly, the technical began off bang on, they have been as excellent as they could possibly be, however once I needed to put them within the boiling water, all of it went mistaken from there. For my Showstopper I needed to make use of Worcestershire cheese which is native, however I had practised with Stilton, so the flavour was completely different.”

He added: “I often solely bake bread for an important day, I’d say it’s not my baking forte. However I didn’t thoughts leaving as somebody has to go every week, that’s the character of the present.”

Regardless of his exit Rowan felt he “went out on a excessive” as a result of he had actually tried his greatest with the Showstopper. However in fact you might be judged total on all three challenges.

Rowan has been making a night of it, watching The Great British Bake Off together with the remainder of the UK.

“I watch with my companion Paul and buddies,” he stated. “Every week I’ve made one thing, I made a Quince Dacquoise for the primary week with the fruit from the backyard, for week two I made Rum Babas, and for the third week I made an previous favorite a Gateau Vert, utilizing pistachios. It was Monet’s favorite cake in fact.”

He revealed his method to the present: “I simply went in being myself. It’s arduous to keep away from being myself! I wasn’t nervous and really shortly I made a decision that I simply needed to get pleasure from it and bake and have enjoyable. That’s my route in life, simply go for it. I’m not reckless however I’m actually not over cautious as a persona. I simply wish to get pleasure from life.”

Rowan loved including a comedy aspect to the tent. “Having a little bit of banter with Noel and Matt actually releases the strain, a little bit of a comedy second within the day breaks it up. They have been loads of enjoyable, and actually nice. And countless cups of tea in fact… And I’d completely sit up for a gin and tonic on the finish of the day. I felt I deserved it.”

Rowan stated The Great British Bake Off “made me realise my ardour for baking with fellow contestants, and folks baking at residence. I found making my personal baking moulds in fascinating and ornamental shapes. Though it has made me extra bold to make stunning and scrumptious meals (requiring far longer than the time allocations in GBBO!)”

The reality he managed to complete his Showstopper on time shocked viewers.

Did….did Rowan simply end in time?! #GBBO — James Shaddock (@jpshaddock) October 6, 2020

Though that didn’t cease the, largely, mild mockery.

“Bakers you time is up!” *Minimize to Rowan weighing out flour #GBBO — Jenny G (@jenny_garner) October 6, 2020

“I totally intend to maintain up with the opposite bakers, and have even met bakers from earlier collection. Now being a daily consumer on social media I’m shameless at retaining in contact with everybody – it’s actually good enjoyable and we’re all an ideal assist to one another. I’m thrilled that viewers have discovered among the programme and me amusing!”

In Tuesday’s evening’s episode of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, Marc was named Star Baker and Rowan, 55 from Worcestershire was the third baker to depart the tent.

Rowan will be a part of Jo Model and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Additional Slice on Friday 9 October, Channel 4 at 8pm.

Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.