The Great British Bake Off’s Rowan is an accidental comedy hit

Viewers are (principally) loving the antics of The Great British Bake Off contestant, Rowan, the music trainer from Worcestershire who clothes like he means enterprise however bakes like he’s on flexi-time.

Rowan has labored his method into the viewers’s favour with a number of quirky feedback and an lack of ability to ship his bakes on time or to specification, a lot to evaluate Paul Hollywood’s apparent displeasure. His coconut macaroons weren’t flavour of the month or, as he put, they had been the “cat’s bathroom”.

The expression ‘canine’s dinner’ translated for cat lovers by Rowan. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hZKr6UTGsz — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 29, 2020

Viewers had been determined to present him recommendation from afar. “On one hand, I would like Rowan to tone his bakes down in order that he has an opportunity to finish issues… Alternatively, I NEVER EVER need Rowan to tone his bakes down,” posted one.

On one hand, I would like Rowan to tone his bakes down in order that he has an opportunity to finish issues. Alternatively, I NEVER EVER need Rowan to tone his bakes down. #GBBO — Sarah Miles (@SarahJoSmiley) September 29, 2020

Viewers appeared to love his “hold calm and keep it up” fashion.

Rowan began ingesting a cup of tea within the opening minutes of a technical. phenomenal. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/GvB6zpFj7W — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 29, 2020

When it got here to the showstopper, Rowan determined to throw the works at it. His lighthouse teapot creation was referred to as Worse Issues Occur at Sea.

One other fan shared Hollywood’s frustration at Rowan’s lackadaisical strategy.

We see a wonderful drawing of Rowan’s lighthouse tea pot. Paul: Have you ever practised this? Rowan: sure! Paul : Did you end it? Rowan: no. You have to love a trier. #GBBO — Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium (@lizcakeemporium) September 29, 2020

Rowan has mentioned beforehand that he’s over-stretches himself.

“My strengths are ambition in concepts and design. My weak point is over-ambition and little interest in timings!”

Regardless of his hope he had sufficient time to complete his showstopper, many felt he “no intention” of doing so.

Rowan has no intention of ending in time. He’s simply having a stunning time. I’ve to admire it. He’s doomed. #GBBO — Ian Watts (@wattsoccuring) September 29, 2020

Some viewers didn’t sugar-coat their ideas about his baking skill.

Rowan can be nice if he may truly, you understand, bake. #GBBO — Lino (@linopolis) September 29, 2020

His irrepressible persona appealed to many Bake Off followers, nevertheless, who beloved his “mad concepts”.

LOVE Rowan and his mad concepts ????????

He is that fella that when your granny offers you 20 quid to go to the store for sweets however come again with 15, he finally ends up coming again with no cash, a horse and frying pan ????#GBBo — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) September 29, 2020

Virtually universally social media agreed that Rowan was going residence this week. He himself admitted his place had been “precarious, however tipped over to oblivion”.

However did he? Discover out on the most recent episode of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.